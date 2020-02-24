The House Theatre Of Chicago Announces Annual Gala - THE SPECTACULAR

The House Theatre of Chicago's Board of Directors announce the 2nd annual incarnation of THE SPECTACULAR. Hosted by NPR's Peter Sagal (Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!), the fundraiser celebrates the company's continuing commitment to amazing feats of storytelling with dinner, dancing, a silent auction, live music from This Must Be The Band, and a one-of-a-kind floor show. This year the organization will honor David Schmitz (Executive Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company) with a roast in recognition of his many years of service on the Board of Directors of The House and his contributions to Chicago's theatre community. THE SPECTACULAR will be held Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the unique venue Ignite Glass Studios, 401 N Armour St. The event is co-chaired by board members Renee Duba (Sonder Wealth) and Roark Frankel (Obama Foundation), and the event committee includes Laura Jimenez (Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill), Kathryn Lipuma (Writers Theatre), Elizabeth Auman (TimeLine Theatre Company), and Jacqueline Russell (Chicago Children's Theatre). THE SPECTACULAR Event Sponsorships and Supporter packages, tables of ten and individual tickets may be purchased through The House Theatre of Chicago at 773-769-3832 or online at m.TheHouseTheatre.com/gala.

Artistic Director Nathan Allen remarked, "The House has long considered Steppenwolf and their leadership to be mentors and extended family. If Martha Lavey and David Hawkanson were my surrogate parents, David Schmitz has been my older brother. David joined our board at a pivotal time for the company, and over the last decade has made an indelible impact on The House as Vice President. But it's not just The House that has benefited from his generosity, David has served many companies in Chicago as a professional resource and advocate. The thoughtful sincerity of his professional guidance is matched only by his sense of humor and mischievousness. I am proud to call David a friend, and am thrilled he is allowing us to celebrate his impact on Chicago by roasting him at our big, fun, gala fundraiser, The Spectacular."

Honoree David Schmitz remarked, "I am honored to be recognized by the House Theatre of Chicago for my impact on the arts community in Chicago at their upcoming gala event. Theatre is the lifeblood of my life, and the amazing feats of storytelling The House creates are always joyful. I've been an audience member, supporter, board member and admirer of the house for at least 15 years and I couldn't be more excited about where they are going. The House is one of the special theatres that could only exist in Chicago, and I look forward to celebrating their work by humbly accepting this honor on March 28."" Schmitz is a former Board Member of The House Theatre of Chicago, and is Executive Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He serves on the boards of the Theatre Communications Group and the League of Chicago Theatres.

Hosted by Board Member Peter Sagal, THE SPECTACULAR will be enjoyed by The House's closest supporters as well as key leaders from Chicago's corporate and cultural sectors. Taking place at Ignite Glass Studios, and active glass blowing artistic collective, the event will feature a glass blowing demonstrations during cocktail hour, a silent auction followed by delectable dinner from Jordan's Food of Distinction, special surprises from artists of The House, remarks from special guests, and a salute to David Schmitz's impact on the arts in Chicago. Dancing and live music from This Must Be The Band will immediately follow. Recommended attire for the event is "creative black tie." Funds raised at the benefit will support The House's mission to "unite Chicago in the spirit of community through amazing feats of storytelling."

Tickets to THE SPECTACULAR are available now for the price of $250 for single tickets, and tables of ten for $2,500. Event sponsorships, which include 10 tickets to the event, start at $5,000.

Sloan is the Premier Event Sponsor. TransUnion, ComEd, and Mark and Wendy Campana are Leading Sponsors. David Shapiro and Mark Losher, and Perfection Custom Closets are Supporting Sponsors. Live Nation, Tito's Vodka, Revolution Brewing, Chicago Distilling Company, and HMS Media are In-Kind Supporters.

The House Theatre of Chicago's Board of Directors includes David Shapiro (President), Jordan Shields (Vice President), Renee Duba (Treasurer), Samantha Lidecka (Secretary), James Adair, Nathan Allen, Jim Allen, Mark Campana, Katie Coleman, Abby Cucci, Terence R. Donnelly, Roark Frankel, Catherine Haremski, Scott Hughes, Tim Irwin, Greg Jordan, Peter Sagal, David Spielfogel, and Tom Tancredi.

THE SPECTACULAR Event Sponsorships, Event Supporter packages, group tickets, and individual tickets may be purchased through The House Theatre of Chicago at 773-769-3832 or online at theHouseTheatre.com. The event is expected to sell out. Visit m.TheHouseTheatre.com/gala to learn more.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You