The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Cameron Esposito This October

The Den Theatre will present comedian Cameron Esposito for one night only on Saturday, October 2 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 am central at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Cameron Esposito is a standup comic, actor and writer who has appeared across television and film and, most recently, in print in the New York Times. Esposito also hosts the popular interview podcast, Queery. Her first book, "Save Yourself," was released in March 2020 from Hachette/Grand Central Publishing.

Please note: The Den will require proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adhere to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. For the most current information on COVID guidelines and The Den's ticket refund policy, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.