The Den Theatre To Close Through April 12, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago) today announced it will close its doors effective immediately and cancel all performances through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The closure includes The Haven Lounge. Cancelled performances include:

Pineapple, presented by Irish Theatre of Chicago (Thursday, March 12 - Saturday, April 11, 2020)

Queer Soup Night (Sunday, March 15 at 6 pm)

Haven Guest House (Monday, March 16 at 7 pm & Sunday, March 22 at 7 pm)

Vape Naysh, presented by First Floor Theater (Tuesday, March 17 & Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 pm)

Blackbird, presented by The Den Theatre (Saturday, March 21 - Sunday, April 26, 2020)

Singer-Songwriter Alex Cuba (Saturday, March 21 at 8 pm)

Comedian Akaash Singh (Friday, March 27 at 8 pm)

Chicago Dance Crash KTF (Saturday, March 28 at 10 pm)

Comedian Cameron Esposito's Save Yourself Book Tour (Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm)

Deathscribe, presented by WildClaw Theatre (Monday, March 30 at 8 pm)

Under The Tree, presented by The New Colony (Wednesday, April 1 - Sunday, May 3, 2020)

Comedian Kurtis Conner (Friday, April 3 at 8 pm & 10:30 pm, Saturday, April 4 at 8 pm)

Comedian Erik Griffin (Friday, April 10 & Saturday, April 11 at 7 pm)

The Den Theatre box office has begun the process of refunding tickets for all performances. In the event that a show is rescheduled for a later date, patrons will be offered the option to transfer tickets or request a refund. Due to the high volume of calls, The Den recommends contacting the box office via e-mail at boxoffice@thedentheatre.com with questions. For additional information and updates, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

The Den Artistic Director Ryan Martin comments, "We are disappointed to be pursuing these cautionary measures, but we do believe it is in the best interest and safety for the artists and patrons of The Den. It is our intention to reopen on Monday, April 13, and though the nature of this situation offers no guarantees, we remain optimistic that all performances will continue as scheduled at that time. We appreciate the support from the community during what is certainly a strange and difficult time for everyone. We look forward to seeing you back at The Den soon."





