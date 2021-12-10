The Den Theatre Announces a Night of Stand-Up with Hannah Berner

The Den Theatre has announced a night of stand-up with social media sensation, podcaster and reality TV star Hannah Berner on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Please note: The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Hannah Berner emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 8 million downloads. She is a co-host on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons and performs standup in NYC and at clubs across the country. Hannah was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up playing competitive tennis professionally and for the University of Wisconsin. She is an advocate for mental health, napping and fart jokes.