The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Sasheer Zamata On The Heath Mainstage

Sasheer Zamata is a comedian, actress and writer who has been seen on SNL, ABC's Home Economics, Hulu's Woke, and more.

Nov. 12, 2021  

The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Sasheer Zamata On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre presents comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata for two performances only on Saturday, May 7, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Sasheer Zamata is a comedian, actress and writer who can be seen on ABC's Home Economics, Hulu's Woke, Comedy Central's Robbie, the horror comedy film Spree, and Lionsgate's romantic comedy The Weekend. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for four seasons and has appeared on This American Life and Late Night with Stephen Colbert. Her stand up special Pizza Mind is available to stream online and she is one half of the weekly podcast "Best Friends," with her best friend Nicole Byer. For additional information, visit sasheer.com.


