The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance to Present DESTINOS AL AIRE

DESTINOS AL AIRE will be presented on September 17 at 6 p.m. at ChiTown Movies.

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has announced Destinos al Aire, Thursday, September 17 at 6 p.m. at ChiTown Movies, 2343 S. Throop St. in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

Destinos al Aire will be presented live, in person, and simulcast on ChiTown Movies' newly erected large, outdoor drive-in movie screen, and live streamed on social media.

Celebrating and showcasing Chicago Latino theater, film, music and art, Destinos al Aire promises to be a larger-than-life kick off event for Latino Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, 2020.

Tickets are $30 per car, with up to six people per car. Audiences may bring lawn chairs to sit outside alongside their vehicle, adhering to social distance and masks requirements.

Tickets go on sale today, Monday, August 17, at clata.org. Space is limited to 140 cars, so reserve early!

"Destinos al Aire is our 2020 solution to still create major excitement around Latino arts and culture as we do every fall in Chicago, no matter what barriers may present themselves," said Myrna Salazar, Executive Director, CLATA, producer of the annual Destinos-Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

"This one-night-only, one-of-a-kind live event will include appearances by artists from Chicago's most acclaimed Latino theater companies, live music, a screening of a Latino-themed film, and more, all in a safe, socially distanced setting that is also fun and actually quite celebratory."

Destinos al Aire will be emceed by WGN-TV Around Town reporter Ana Belaval and comedian/producer Mike Oquendo.

Artists with local Latino companies like Aguijón Theater, Repertorio Latino Theater Company, Teatro Vista and UrbanTheater Company will provide videos and special messages, as well as live vignettes of their work.

Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music will perform live. Traditional dance, festival food and a few surprises are also part of the fun.

i??Stay tuned: the live stage presentation will be followed by an outdoor screening of a major Latino movie (TBA) from the Chicago Latino Film Festival, launching the following day.

Follow @latinotheater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, #DestinosFest for the latest updates.

Join CLATA on YouTube for Charlando, a web series where Latino theater artists from Chicago and around the world talk about topics impacting Latinos in the theater industry. Make sure to like and subscribe at: https://tinyurl.com/yblzuzn7. For more information, email info@clata.org.

