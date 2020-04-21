The AudItorium Theatre Launches New Podcast Episodes This Week



On Wednesday, April 22 @ 6PM, the Auditorium Theatre brings you a new episode of the #AudTalk video podcast featuring Lin Brehmer, the legendary WXRT DJ, as he recalls some of his favorite Auditorium Theatre memories.

On Sunday, April 26 @ 6PM, the Auditorium Theatre hosts a live watch party on Facebook for singer-songwriter Susan Werner as she performs live from her home. Werner has appeared on the Auditorium's stage many times, and her Sunday performance will be Chicago-themed.

WHY: Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond.Through #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

Next week's guests: Commissioner Mark Kelly from Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events joins Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan for a new episode of #AudTalk. Glenn Kotche from Wilco performs live on At Home With the Auditorium.

Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts. Most At Home With the Auditorium performances are posted on YouTube and Instagram.)

Wednesday, April 22 @ 6PM (#AudTalk with Lin Brehmer)

Sunday, April 26 @ 6PM (At Home With the Auditorium with Susan Werner)





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You