Open Space Arts To Extend Run Of MY LIFE AS A COWBOY By Three Weeks

Open Space Arts will extend the run of its North American premiere of MY LIFE AS A COWBOY for three weeks. The new closing date will be Sunday, March 1, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.

The British comedy about an LGBTQ+ teen and his two friends opened January 23 to warm reviews on one of the coldest Chicago winter weekends in recent memory.

MY LIFE AS A COWBOY tells the story of 17-year-old Conor, who feels stuck in the London suburb of Croydon and dreams of doing something unexpected—entering a country-and-western dance competition. He’s joined by Michael, a fellow lifeguard, and Zainab, sharp-tongued, brilliant, and never shy about sharing her opinions. Octavio Montes De Oca, who has the cast as Conor, will continue in the production through February 15.