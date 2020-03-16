Teatro Vista Regarding Postpones THE DREAM KING

Statement from Teatro Vista regarding postponement of The Dream King:

Dear Friends,

As you are aware, public health guidance and recommendations have advanced and changed rapidly over the course of the past ten days. Based upon the recent guidance from the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago, Teatro Vista is postponing our production of The Dream King originally scheduled to perform in April and May.

We hope to share this production with you at a later time.

The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. We will continue to follow the lead of our city, state, and federal officials, and will continue to send updates via email, as well as on our website and through social media channels.

We wish you health and safety.

Teatro Vista





