Teatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KING

Teatro Vista, Chicago's premier Latine theatre, today announced key creatives and the on-sale of upcoming silent musical THE DREAM KING, written by ensemble member Marvin Quijada and co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha. THE DREAM KING continues the 2022-23 season theme, "Shadow Work," which explores the idea that humans are nurtured to fight against our dark unconscious. THE DREAM KING runs May 17 - June 18, 2023 with previews running May 11 - 14.

This is the story of a man who falls in love with the woman of his dreams while in his dreams. THE DREAM KING is an epic and delightful journey of a psyche in revolt told through movement, clowning, physical comedy, silent film style projections, a dynamic musical score, and a healthy dose of wild imagination.

The production team, led by writer Marvin Quijada and co-directors Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha, includes Joe Schermoly as scenic designer; costume designer Caitlin McLeod and Johan H. Gallardo as associate costume designer; Conchita Avitia as lighting designer; Saskia Bakker as props designer; Matthew Chapman as sound designer and composer; Liviu Pasare as projections designer; and Mike Oleon as puppetry designer. Liv Sullam is the stage manager and Olivia Ellery is assistant stage manager, Julie Jachym and Ellen Willet are co-production managers, and Gabe Ruiz is dramaturg.

THE DREAM KING runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and will be performed at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. Showtimes are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Ticketing Information: Tickets for THE DREAM KING are available at www.teatrovista.org and are $35 for previews (May 11 - 14), and $45 during the regular run, May 17 - June 18. Student tickets are available for every performance for $20 with a valid student ID. Group rates available; for details email boxoffice@teatrovista.org.

Teatro Vista's Teatro For All program offers a limited number of affordable tickets to those in our community who need them most, on a first-come, first-served basis, for $20 per ticket.