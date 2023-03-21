Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KING

The production runs May 17 - June 18, 2023 with previews running May 11 - 14.

Mar. 21, 2023 Â 
Teatro Vista Announces THE DREAM KING

Teatro Vista, Chicago's premier Latine theatre, today announced key creatives and the on-sale of upcoming silent musical THE DREAM KING, written by ensemble member Marvin Quijada and co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha. THE DREAM KING continues the 2022-23 season theme, "Shadow Work," which explores the idea that humans are nurtured to fight against our dark unconscious. THE DREAM KING runs May 17 - June 18, 2023 with previews running May 11 - 14.

This is the story of a man who falls in love with the woman of his dreams while in his dreams. THE DREAM KING is an epic and delightful journey of a psyche in revolt told through movement, clowning, physical comedy, silent film style projections, a dynamic musical score, and a healthy dose of wild imagination.

ï»¿The production team, led by writer Marvin Quijada and co-directors Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha, includes Joe Schermoly as scenic designer; costume designer Caitlin McLeod and Johan H. Gallardo as associate costume designer; Conchita Avitia as lighting designer; Saskia Bakker as props designer; Matthew Chapman as sound designer and composer; Liviu Pasare as projections designer; and Mike Oleon as puppetry designer. Liv Sullam is the stage manager and Olivia Ellery is assistant stage manager, Julie Jachym and Ellen Willet are co-production managers, and Gabe Ruiz is dramaturg.

THE DREAM KING runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and will be performed at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. Showtimes are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Ticketing Information: Tickets for THE DREAM KING are available at www.teatrovista.org and are $35 for previews (May 11 - 14), and $45 during the regular run, May 17 - June 18. Student tickets are available for every performance for $20 with a valid student ID. Group rates available; for details email boxoffice@teatrovista.org.

Teatro Vista's Teatro For All program offers a limited number of affordable tickets to those in our community who need them most, on a first-come, first-served basis, for $20 per ticket.




THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music to be Presented at Northlight Theatre i Photo
THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music to be Presented at Northlight Theatre in April
Northlight Theatre will continue its 2022â€“2023 season withÂ The Porch on Windy Hill: a new play with old musicÂ byÂ Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan MorseÂ andÂ David M. Lutken,Â conceived and directed byÂ Sherry Lutken.Â Â 
Michael Kostroff to Star in Itamar Moses Comedy THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit Photo
Michael Kostroff to Star in Itamar Moses Comedy THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit
Theater Wit will present The Whistleblower, the newest play by Tony Award-winner Itamar Moses, author of The Bandâ€™s Visit, winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards including Best Musical.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
Check out photos from opening night of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company!
Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINS Photo
Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINS
Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will be brought to Chicagoland by Wee Productions in Fall 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music to be Presented at Northlight Theatre in AprilTHE PORCH ON WINDY HILL: A New Play With Old Music to be Presented at Northlight Theatre in April
March 20, 2023

Northlight Theatre will continue its 2022â€“2023 season withÂ The Porch on Windy Hill: a new play with old musicÂ byÂ Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan MorseÂ andÂ David M. Lutken,Â conceived and directed byÂ Sherry Lutken.Â Â 
Michael Kostroff to Star in Itamar Moses Comedy THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater WitMichael Kostroff to Star in Itamar Moses Comedy THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit
March 20, 2023

Theater Wit will present The Whistleblower, the newest play by Tony Award-winner Itamar Moses, author of The Bandâ€™s Visit, winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards including Best Musical.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
March 20, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company!
Full Cast Announced For ASSASSINSFull Cast Announced For ASSASSINS
March 19, 2023

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will be brought to Chicagoland by Wee Productions in Fall 2023.
Honey West to Host NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984 at Porchlight Music TheatreHoney West to Host NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984 at Porchlight Music Theatre
March 17, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre will present New Faces Sing Broadway 1984,Â hosted byÂ Honey West, directed byÂ Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements byÂ Micky York.
share