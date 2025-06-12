 tracking pixel
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody to Open at Apollo Theater This July

Live on stage for a limited six-week run beginning Saturday, July 26.

By: Jun. 12, 2025
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody to Open at Apollo Theater This July Image
Otherworld Theatre Company will bring its hit original production TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody to Chicago’s Apollo Theater (2550 N Lincoln Ave) for a limited six-week run beginning Saturday, July 26.

The musical, which recently completed a sold-out run at Otherworld’s Lakeview venue, is a comedic reimagining of the Twilight saga featuring original music and lyrics by Brian Rasmussen and a book and direction by Tiffany Keane Schaefer. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m., with a fan presale starting Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m.. For tickets and information, visit www.twihardthemusical.com.



