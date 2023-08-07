'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Chicago Theatre in December

Performances run December 7-28.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... By Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Chicago Theatre in December

The acclaimed family holiday theatrical – 'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – is returning to both The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre this holiday season. The holiday themed show will run concurrently at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre for 28 performances each from December 7 through December 28, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 11, at 10:00AM.

'Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

With something for everyone in the family to enjoy, 'Twas the Night Before… is the perfect show to introduce the incredible world of Cirque du Soleil to the next generation of theatergoers. This dazzling production, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children young and old this holiday season. Whether five, 50, or 95 years old, audiences are sure to be wowed by the amazing acrobatics and heart-warming story.

Tickets for 'Twas the Night Before… at The Chicago Theatre start at $36 and will be available for purchase online at Click Here or at the box office. Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.




