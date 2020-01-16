TRUE BLUE REVUE Comes to The Athenaeum

Indivisible Chicago announces True Blue Revue, the group's 2020 campaign kickoff and free live show, Monday, February 3 at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are free but seats are limited. Reserve tickets in advance at IndivisibleChicago.com.

"2020 is here, and it's time to act. What better way to kick off our 2020 campaign to save our democracy than with...actors?" said Darcey Regan, Executive Director of Indivisible Chicago.

"Join us at the beautiful Athenaeum Theatre for political comedy featuring Chicago's leading performers, a special performance by blues artist Melody Angel, and to find out how you can help progressive candidates win in 2020."

In addition to live music, comedy and surprise special guests, Indivisible Chicago will announce its new "'3 States, 1 Mission" 2020 campaign. Group leaders will reveal plans to win back Wisconsin and Michigan and hold on to progressive gains already made in Illinois. Volunteer sign-ups will take place in the theater lobby before and after the show.

Indivisible Chicago is a local coalition of a dozen community-based chapters formed in the wake of the 2016 election. In the 2018 midterms, Indivisible Chicago helped Democratic candidates Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten win their tightly contested suburban races for congress with volunteer canvassing trips, phone banks and postcard parties.

"Like so many others, we were stunned when the Midwest's 'blue wall' crumbled in 2016," said Indivisible Chicago Board member Marj Halperin. "Our grassroots movement has mushroomed since that election and we won't let this happen again in 2020, since we're uniquely positioned for an easy drive to battleground regions in both Wisconsin and Michigan.

Second City veteran TJ Shannoff is director and musical director of True Blue Revue. The all-volunteer cast, still in formation, will include well-known veterans of Chicago's improv scene. True Blue Revue is co-produced by aTJ Shannoff and Mark Burns, founder and Executive Producer, Punch Up Productions, with Marj Halperin, Indivisible Chicago.

Visit IndivisbleChicago.com for more information about True Blue Revue, to sign up for Daily Action emails and to find the Indivisible Chicago chapter in your community. To partner with Indivisible Chicago, contact info@indivisiblechicago.com.





