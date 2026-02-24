TRIAL IN THE DELTA Extended Due to Popular Demand at Collaboraction

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Collaboraction Theatre Company has extended Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till due to popular demand. Originally scheduled to close on March 1, the inaugural production at Chicago's newest live theater space will now run an additional two weeks, through March 15.

Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till is an urgent, unforgettable theatrical event that invites audiences to confront the truth, honor a legacy, and experience history as if it were happening today.

Collaboraction's extension of Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till is presented in partnership with the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, as part of the Till Life Matters Initiative.

Performances will now continue through March 15: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. (Exception: No 7:30 p.m. show Saturday, March 7.) Run time is under two hours, including a short Crucial Conversation after every performance.

Note: Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. is BlackOut Night at Trial in the Delta. By intentionally curating a Black-majority audience, BlackOut Night is intended to be a supportive, safe, judgment-free space reserved for Black theatregoers to experience this new chapter in Emmett Till's story.