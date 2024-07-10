THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET: PRINCE OF DENMARK to Debut at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ex Machina, Côté Danse, Dvoretsky Productions and presenting partner Show One Productions today announced the U.S. premiere of The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, a captivating fusion of theater and dance by internationally acclaimed artists: the legendary director Robert Lepage (Metropolitan Opera, Stratford Festival, Cirque du Soleil) and the renowned dancer/choreographer Guillaume Côté, best known for his long tenure as a Principal Dancer with The National Ballet of Canada. Following the sold-out world premiere in Toronto last spring and a presentation at Le Festivalul Internațional Shakespeare in Craiova, this re-imagining of Shakespeare's timeless and haunting tragedy Hamlet will debut at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph St.) for three performances, Saturday, November 23-Sunday, November 24.



This wordless rendition of the emblematic tale of a man engulfed by doubt and possibly slipping into madness following the tragic death of his father offers a fresh perspective on the enduring masterpiece. The 100-minute-long performance delves into the core narratives of Shakespeare's intricate exploration of the human condition, seamlessly blending classical and contemporary choreography. Featuring a company of carefully selected dancers, Côté himself stars as the tormented Dane.



Côté and Lepage's creation pulls the audience deep into a world of deception, where phantoms and humans mingle on a minimalist set on which light, shadow and transparency play an integral role. This metaphorical reinterpretation of the Shakespearian drama draws a fine line, connecting movements of the body with what may or may not be lurking within the corners of the mind.



“Robert has staged numerous award-winning productions of Hamlet globally and has even played the role himself. His deep and nuanced understanding of the play became a topic of discussion as we worked on another multi-disciplinary experience in 2018, Frame by Frame produced by The National Ballet of Canada" Côté recalls. "Hamlet remains a deep exploration of the human experience, and by gaining a deeper understanding of this character, we can appreciate the importance of taking action to address the problems of humanity. Shakespeare's canon of works exemplifies the power of art, and there is no better time than now to unite through shared experiences.”



“Hamlet, both the play and the character, have left an indelible mark on my career,” adds Lepage. “When Guillaume expressed an interest in revisiting the character, the proposition of working with him to find a nonverbal expression of the inner contradictions and the paradoxes of Hamlet was, for me, an immensely inspiring idea.”



Hailed as “the can't-miss dance event of the year,” by the Toronto Guardian, Lepage and Côté's The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark made its World Premiere on April 3, 2024, at Toronto's Elgin Theater. Described as a “tantalizing glimpse into the creative masterminds of Lepage and Côté as a single creative unit,” by Intermission Magazine, the performance was lauded as one of the dance world's most innovative productions of 2024.



In The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, Côté and Lepage adopt a theatrical approach to the narrative, focusing on the dynamic movements of the nine-dancer ensemble. Lepage infuses the production with his renowned visual signature, crafting a powerfully symbolic world using expressive lighting design, movable set pieces, and a striking original score by award-winning composer John Gzowski.



“This piece is really based on bodies, on movement, on how to use the space,” says Lepage. “I think people will recognize my signature...any technology we employ is very supportive of the strong ideas underpinning the production.”



The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark is produced by Lepage's Ex Machina and Côté's Côté Danse, in partnership with veteran producer Svetlana Dvoretsky's Dvoretsky Productions, and is presented by Show One Productions, which celebrates 20 years as a leading global arts producer and presenter in 2024. Dvoretsky recently produced a new work with Côté, an acclaimed multimedia dance production TOUCH and with Lepage, she presented his immersive VR project The Library At Night in Toronto.



“I am honored to produce this momentous collaboration of these two extraordinary artists come to fruition in this stunning and innovative new work,” commented Dvoretsky. “Guillaume Côté and Robert Lepage are unique talents on a global stage, and their visual worlds blend beautifully. A project like this is a dream come true for a producer, and it is a thrill to be part of their ongoing collaboration.”



The brooding and provocative design elements of The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark are brought to life by a carefully selected team of distinguished designers. Leading the charge is Steve Blanchet, Creative Director at Ex Machina, who has over twenty-five years of experience in the arts and cultural sector. Blanchet's notable works include Shakespeare's Coriolanus at the Stratford Festival and Mozart's The Magic Flute at the Quebec Opera Festival. Lighting Designer Simon Rossiter, known for his specialization in dance, has collaborated on over three hundred designs with prestigious companies such as The National Ballet of Canada and Toronto Dance Theatre, earning multiple Dora Mavor Moore awards. Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco has an extensive portfolio spanning theater, opera and dance, with his designs showcased at the Stratford Festival, The National Ballet of Canada and the Rossini Festival in Italy. Together, this talented trio ensures a visually stunning and immersive experience for the audience.



Tickets for Côté and Lepage's The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark will go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. CST, with tickets beginning at $59. Tickets will be available at www.harristheaterchicago.com or by calling the Harris Theater box office at 312.334.7777. The U.S. Premiere will run at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago from November 23- 24, with a limited number of available performances. For more information, visit www.harristheaterchicago.com.



The performance schedule is as follows:



The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark

Saturday, November 23 – Sunday, November 24, 2024

At Harris Theater for Music and Dance



Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at 6:30 p.m.



