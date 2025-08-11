THE SPORTING LIFE World Premiere and More Set for The Factory Theater 2025-26 Season

The season will also feature Zack Peercy’s Kubrickian, and more.
The Factory Theater has unveiled its 31st season of world premieres, including Marjorie Muller’s The Sporting Life, October 10 - November 22; Zack Peercy’s Kubrickian, February 13 - March 14, 2026; and Bill Daniel’s Two Out of Three Falls, June 5 - July 18, 2026.
The Factory Theater’s 31st Season includes:
WORLD PREMIERE
Written by Marjorie Muller
Directed by Kayla Menz
October 10 - November 22
The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.
Previews: Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.
Press Opening: Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Tickets: $30
The Sporting Life is a bloody coming-of-age play about a sixteen-year-old girl who seeks out the witch in the woods to finally get her period.
WORLD PREMIERE
Written by Ensemble Member Zach Peercy
Directed by AJ Schwartz
February 13 - March 15, 2026
The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.
Previews: Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 15 at
3 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at
3 p.m.
Tickets: $30
Kubrickian is an existential dark comedy about three men trapped in a white space waiting to have their vocal cords ripped out. And all
they seem to talk about is Stanley Kubrick.
WORLD PREMIERE
Written by Artistic Associate Bill Daniel
Directed by Ensemble Member Ashley Yates
June 5 - July 18, 2026
The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.
Previews: Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Tickets: $30
Two out of Three Falls is a gritty wrestling drama about a woman's ill-advised match up against her father's killer.
