THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Returns to Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre For One-Week Engagement

Broadway In Chicago has announced that THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY will return for a limited one-week engagement May 12 - 17, 2020 at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe). THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) through December 8, 2019. Tickets for the return engagement are now on sale.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY production photos are available here. THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY b-roll is available here.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

More information about THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be found at: www.TheSimonAndGarfunkelStory.com.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30PM

Thursday, May 14 at 7:30PM

Friday, May 15 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 16 at 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, May 17 at 2PM & 6PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY are now on sale and range in price from $25-$80 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





