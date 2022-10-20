THE SECOND CITY'S HOLIDAY REVUE is Coming to Paramount Theatre in November

Paramount Theatre is ready to unwrap its annual end-of-year tradition - bringing The Second City's famous brand of seasonal hilarity to downtown Aurora for the holidays.

And this year, Paramount's gag gift is titled The Second City's Holiday Revue: I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City.

Have a holly jolly holiday season with Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy troupe. I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City is a new revue starring Second City's freshest young talent, presented in Paramount's beautiful, newly-remodeled Copley Theatre, where you're never more than 70 feet away from this side-splitting, song filled holiday spectacular. Whether you are on the nice list or the naughty list, this show will have you laughing so hard you'll shoot eggnog out your nose.

So skip the long lines and shipping delays, and give the gift of laughter to everyone you meet this holiday season. Performances are November 25-December 23: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $38 and are on sale now. Buy early, as these shows will sell out.

The Copley Theatre is located at 8 E. Galena Blvd. in the North Island Center, right across the street from Paramount Theatre, in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This production is for audiences 18 years and older due to strong adult language and content. Children under 12 are not allowed.

Paramount Theatre's Covid-19 commitment to and safety and protocol

Paramount Theatre has followed, and will continue to follow, the requirements of the State of Illinois and the Kane County Health Department. Therefore, Paramount is following the guidance of the State of Illinois and recommends, but no longer requires, masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for patrons. Mask wearing is strongly encouraged, but will be optional. For complete details, please read Paramount's full Covid Policy.

About Paramount Theater

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., is the center for performing arts in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois. The beautiful, 1,843-seat theater, graced with a strong 1930s Art Deco influence and original Venetian décor, nationally known for its high-quality productions, superb acoustics and historic grandeur, has been downtown Aurora's anchor attraction since 1931.

After launching its own Broadway Series in 2011, Paramount Theatre grew to be the second largest subscription house in the U.S. Before Covid, more than 41,000 subscribers from all over Chicagoland and the Midwest were enjoying Paramount's critically acclaimed, 2019-20 Broadway-caliber productions. In addition, Paramount also presents an array of internationally known comedians, musicians, dance troupes and family shows annually.

Paramount Theatre is one of four live performance venues programmed and managed by the Aurora Civic Center Authority (ACCA), along with Aurora's newly renovated 165-seat Copley Theatre, RiverEdge Park, the city's 6,000-seat outdoor summer concert venue, and Stolp Island Theatre, an immersive space opening in summer 2023. ACCA also oversees Paramount School of the Arts.

Paramount Theatre continues to expand its artistic and institutional boundaries under the guidance of Tim Rater, President and CEO, Aurora Civic Center Authority; Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre; a dedicated Board of Trustees and a devoted staff of live theater and music professionals.

For the latest news from Paramount Theatre, please visit ParamountAurora.com or follow @ParamountAurora on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, @paramountarts on Tik Tok, and on LinkedIn.