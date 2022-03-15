THE SANDRA DELGADO EXPERIENCE Comes To Joe's On Weed Street

Following her smash hit La Havana Madrid, Chicago writer, actor, singer and producer Sandra Delgado returns to the stage with The Sandra Delgado Experience (The SDE), a big band music spectacular with a little bit of dancing, a little bit of storytelling and a whole lot of joy. Inspired by the Colombian music that has shaped Sandra and the songs that helped her through the pandemic, this one-night-only event is a musical mosaic of her bilingual and bicultural existence, with songs ranging from Colombian cumbias to English language indie sounds.

The Sandra Delgado Experience will play Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm) at Joe's on Weed Street, 940 W. Weed St. in Chicago. Tickets ($35 general admission SRO, $45 table seating) are currently available at sandradelgado.net. Ages 21+. Valet parking and full menu available.

Joining Sandra will be a ten-piece multicultural, multigenerational band composed of musicians from all over Chicagoland, from Little Village to Englewood to Humboldt Park. Back with Sandra are members of Carpacho y Su Super Combo, the beloved house band from her hit show, La Havana Madrid. Special guests to be announced. The SDE draws inspiration from Colombian folkloric music (as well as other Latin American sounds), (his)storytelling and the Latin American vedette tradition.

The band includes Roberto "Carpacho" Marin (bass), Carol McPherson (trombone), Abraham Martinez (saxophone), Daniel Martinez (trumpet), Guido Acevedo (congas), Cristobal "Animal" Flores (timbales), Joy of JoYful Soundz (percussionista) and Yendrys Cespedes (piano).

Comments Delgado, "This is a full circle moment for me. My entry into the performing arts was as a six-year-old singing and dancing to Colombian folkloric music at events across Chicagoland. After the past two decades of acting and very little singing, 'The Sandra Delgado Experience' is a long-held dream come true and a return to my musical roots. When I started writing plays, I quickly discovered that music is essential to the way I tell a story. With The SDE I get to delve even deeper in this direction, by letting music take the lead and weave it together with storytelling. It's also my debut as an independent producer. This show was originally scheduled for 2020, and while I saw other musicians pivot to streaming during the pandemic, it just didn't feel right for this project at this time. And now I can't imagine more perfect timing. We are all so ready to gather, to be in community, to dance and sing together. To hear some stories. To connect. To be joyful. I hope to see you there."

The SDE production team includes Yendrys Cespedes (music director), Maria Luisa Torres (choreographer), Uriel Gomez (stylist/costume designer), Andra Velis Simon (vocal coach), Evita Ortega (associate producer) and Jo Borja Mills (graphic designer).