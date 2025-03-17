THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens at Overshadowed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions will open The Play That Goes Wrong this week on Friday, March 21. The farce follows an amateur theatre group's opening night that goes horribly wrong thanks to actor flubs, behind-the-stage chaos, and a set that's literally falling apart.

Artistic Director Reba Hervas said, "Our actors have thrown themselves into everything we've asked them to do. They are so fun, and we've laughed harder than any show we've ever done."

The Play That Goes Wrong will run at Overshadowed from March 21st until April 12 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays. Each Friday evening performance will also feature a behind-the-scenes question and answer session with the cast immediately following.

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.

