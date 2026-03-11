My Shows
TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Takes Stage at Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

The play is a stage adaptation of Mitch Albom's powerful New York Times Bestseller.

By: Mar. 11, 2026
Overshadowed Theatrical Productions will present Tuesdays with Morrie, a stage adaptation of Mitch Albom's powerful New York Times Bestseller, running until March 28, 2026.

Based on the beloved memoir, this play tells the story of Mitch Albom, a career-driven sports journalist, who reconnects with his former college professor and is changed forever.

The book on which it is adapted from sold over 17 million copies worldwide and became a television movie produced by Oprah Winfrey.

Artistic Director Reba Hervas said, "Blending wit and wisdom, this tale creates a truly memorable theater experience. We believe that this story has the power to change lives."

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm until March 28th. Friday performances also feature a talk-back session with the actors.

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.




