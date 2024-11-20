THE NUTCRACKER is Coming to Raue Center For The Arts This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Engage Dance Theatre for a co-production as they present “The Nutcracker” on December 21 and 22, 2024 at 1 pm and 5 pm with a special sensory-friendly performance on December 20 at 6 pm.

“From dancing to acting and even tumbling, Engage’s ‘Nutcracker’ has something for everyone! This year, the production includes the addition of several new elements to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audience,” says Courtney Petrocci, Artistic Director of Engage Dance Theatre. Engage Dance Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is an annual holiday tradition at Raue Center, featuring professional guest artists formerly with the Milwaukee Ballet & English National Ballet, as well as more professional sets & costumes from the Milwaukee Ballet's previous Nutcracker.,” says Courtney Petrocci, Artistic Director of Engage Dance Theatre.



Join Clara at her annual Christmas Eve party at the Staulbaum house enjoying a night full of celebration, dancing, and magic! As the party comes to a close Clara sneaks downstairs to find her precious new Nutcracker doll and falls asleep dreaming of her wonderful evening. Clara, startled awake by a group of mischievous mice, takes on an exciting journey with Drosselmeyer and her precious Nutcracker.

Battling a life-size mouse Queen, slipping & sliding with snowmen & dazzling Snow Queen, and then flying off on an enchanted crystal sleigh to meet the Queen of the Angels, Clara visits the Land of Sweets in an adventure not to be missed this holiday season!

Nutcracker is co-produced by Engage Dance Theatre/Academy and Raue Center For The Arts.

Audience members will be moved to leap from their seats to battle the Mouse Queen and her horde of mice, have a snowball fight alongside Clara and a family of snowmen in the Land of Snow and Ice, and, of course, dance along with the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. This beautifully reimagined production of “The Nutcracker” features over 100 performers, and guest artists from renowned dance and theatre companies throughout the United States.

A sensory-friendly performance on December 20th at 6 pm includes a special one-hour presentation with open seating and reduced house size with softer lighting and sound effects. Please call Engage for further details and help answer any questions regarding this inclusive performance.

Performance times are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on December 21st and 22nd. Tickets are $32 ( $20 for students 17 and under and Seniors). Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are $25 ($17 for students).

