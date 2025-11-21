THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour To Return For Limited Run At Prairie Home Alliance Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will present the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at the Peoria Civic Center for a strictly limited engagement December 2–3, 2025. The return engagement will open the 25–26 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series.

ABOUT THE BOOK OF MORMON

The nine-time Tony Award–winning musical features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The original Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, with choreography by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the Broadway direction and choreography.

The creative team includes set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair design by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, with Oremus also serving as music supervisor and vocal arranger. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since its Broadway opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has broken the Eugene O’Neill Theatre box office record more than fifty times and earned awards including nine Tony Awards (among them Best Musical), the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, five Drama Desk Awards, the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, and four Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The West End production opened in 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and setting a new record for single-day ticket sales. The first UK and European tour opened in Manchester in 2019 and was named “Best Theatre Show” at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the region.

Productions of The Book of Mormon have been staged on three continents, earning more than 30 international awards and setting box office records in cities across the world including New York, London, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.