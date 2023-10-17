THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Returns To Chicago Children's Theatre, November 4- December 24

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s annual holiday-show-plus-after-party has served as the first introduction to live theater for so many of Chicago’s very youngest theatergoers

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 3 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previ Photo 4 Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For PROMISES, PROMISES At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin December 1

THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Returns To Chicago Children's Theatre, November 4- December 24

‘Tis the eighth season for The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, Chicago Children’s Theatre’s popular holiday attraction, and a seasonal rite of passage for countless Chicago toddlers, November 4-December 24, 2023. Press openings are Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s annual holiday-show-plus-after-party has served as the first introduction to live theater for so many of Chicago’s very youngest theatergoers.

So join the tradition, dress in your holiday finest, and bring the whole family. Or, bring the neighborhood playgroup and just come as you are. Tickets also make wonderful gifts for families with children up to 8-years-old. Because it’s not the holiday season until your favorite toddler has experienced The Beatrix Holiday Tea Party. 

This year, The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse, The Tale of Two Bad Mice, The Tailor of Gloucester, and of course, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, will jump from the page to the stage in Chicago Children’s Theatre’s awe-inducing trunk and puppet show.

Three charming storytellers - Lily Emerson, Charlie Malave and Felix Mayes - unlock mysterious vintage trunks, then pull levers and turn cranks to reveal favorite animal adventures from the books, toy theater style. While Lily and Felix interweave Beatrix Potter’s classic narration and interactive moments for kids to join the action, Charlie is a veritable one-man-band playing gentle, original music on guitar, cello, toy piano and banjo.

After the show, families gather in the lobby to meet the puppets, take selfies with the cast, and sit together at long, communal tables to enjoy chocolate milk, cookies by Eli’s Cheesecake, and the chance to celebrate the holidays with other families from all over the city.

The Chicago Reader calls The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party “dazzling, brisk at under an hour, and sweet as can be.”

That’s thanks to its ingenious creators: Will Bishop, Lara Carling, Kay Kron, Grace Needlman and Ray Rehberg. Will Bishop directs. Puppets are by Grace Needlman. Original music is by Ray Rehberg and Charlie Malave. Costumes are by Janelle Manno, based on the original designs by Jillian Gryzlak. Lighting designer is Becca Jeffords. Sound designer is Daniel Etti-Williams. Anastar Alvarez is the production coordinator.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party runs November 4-December 24 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. in Chicago's West Loop.

Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with added holiday week performances Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The show runs 60 minutes, followed by the tea party. Recommended for ages up to 8.

Tickets start at $45.25, including fees, and are on sale now at Click Here. Mark your calendar and purchase early, because many performances will sell out.

Call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835, or email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org to learn about weekday morning matinees and discounted rates for schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Raven Theatre Names Adrianna Desier Durantt As Managing Director Photo
Raven Theatre Names Adrianna Desier Durantt As Managing Director

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today named Adrianna Desier Durantt as Managing Director, following the opening of the highly anticipated revival of Lucille Fletcher's psychological thriller NIGHT WATCH.

2
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Just In Time For The Photo
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Just In Time For The Holidays

Just in time for the Holidays, BTE presents 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley' Nov. 16-Dec. 17. Get ready for a festive and heartwarming production that will transport you to the world of Jane Austen's beloved characters.

3
POTUS Extends at Steppenwolf Through Early December Photo
POTUS Extends at Steppenwolf Through Early December

Don't miss the extended run of Steppenwolf Theatre's 'POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive' in Chicago. Directed by Audrey Francis, this captivating play will keep you entertained until December 10, 2023. Get your tickets now!

4
Shattered Globe Adds New Ensemble Members: AmBer Montgomery, Adam Schulmerich, and Leslie Photo
Shattered Globe Adds New Ensemble Members: AmBer Montgomery, Adam Schulmerich, and Leslie Ann Sheppard

Shattered Globe Theatre is welcoming AmBer Montgomery, Adam Schulmerich, and Leslie Ann Sheppard as new ensemble members.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Pragmatists in Chicago The Pragmatists
Trap Door Theatre (9/22-10/27)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
The Planets in Chicago The Planets
Chicago Symphony Center (11/02-11/07)
The Rat Pack Is Back in Chicago The Rat Pack Is Back
Rosemont Theatre (10/19-1/28)
The Prom in Chicago The Prom
Ethel M. Barber Theater (11/10-11/19)
American Psycho: The Musical in Chicago American Psycho: The Musical
Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
Sanctuary City in Chicago Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You