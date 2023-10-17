THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Returns To Chicago Children's Theatre, November 4- December 24

‘Tis the eighth season for The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, Chicago Children’s Theatre’s popular holiday attraction, and a seasonal rite of passage for countless Chicago toddlers, November 4-December 24, 2023. Press openings are Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s annual holiday-show-plus-after-party has served as the first introduction to live theater for so many of Chicago’s very youngest theatergoers.

So join the tradition, dress in your holiday finest, and bring the whole family. Or, bring the neighborhood playgroup and just come as you are. Tickets also make wonderful gifts for families with children up to 8-years-old. Because it’s not the holiday season until your favorite toddler has experienced The Beatrix Holiday Tea Party.

This year, The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse, The Tale of Two Bad Mice, The Tailor of Gloucester, and of course, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, will jump from the page to the stage in Chicago Children’s Theatre’s awe-inducing trunk and puppet show.

Three charming storytellers - Lily Emerson, Charlie Malave and Felix Mayes - unlock mysterious vintage trunks, then pull levers and turn cranks to reveal favorite animal adventures from the books, toy theater style. While Lily and Felix interweave Beatrix Potter’s classic narration and interactive moments for kids to join the action, Charlie is a veritable one-man-band playing gentle, original music on guitar, cello, toy piano and banjo.

After the show, families gather in the lobby to meet the puppets, take selfies with the cast, and sit together at long, communal tables to enjoy chocolate milk, cookies by Eli’s Cheesecake, and the chance to celebrate the holidays with other families from all over the city.

The Chicago Reader calls The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party “dazzling, brisk at under an hour, and sweet as can be.”

That’s thanks to its ingenious creators: Will Bishop, Lara Carling, Kay Kron, Grace Needlman and Ray Rehberg. Will Bishop directs. Puppets are by Grace Needlman. Original music is by Ray Rehberg and Charlie Malave. Costumes are by Janelle Manno, based on the original designs by Jillian Gryzlak. Lighting designer is Becca Jeffords. Sound designer is Daniel Etti-Williams. Anastar Alvarez is the production coordinator.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party runs November 4-December 24 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. in Chicago's West Loop.

Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with added holiday week performances Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The show runs 60 minutes, followed by the tea party. Recommended for ages up to 8.

Tickets start at $45.25, including fees, and are on sale now at Click Here. Mark your calendar and purchase early, because many performances will sell out.

Call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835, or email boxoffice@chicagochildrenstheatre.org to learn about weekday morning matinees and discounted rates for schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups.