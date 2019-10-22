Strawdog Theatre Company Presents THIRST

Strawdog Theatre Company continues its 32nd season, "Truth," with the Midwest premiere of C.A. Johnson's dystopian drama THIRST, directed by Andrea J. Dymond, playing January 9 - February 15, 2020 at 1802 W Berenice Ave. in Chicago's North Center neighborhood. Casting will be announced shortly. Single tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Monday, January 13 at 7:30 pm.

After a devastating water shortage and war, Samira and Greta have made a life for themselves and their son Kalil in a clearing in the woods. When Kalil returns home one day without their water rations, Samira and Greta find themselves in conflict with the local political leader. Set in a tense segregated society, Thirst is a complex look at family and love in wartime. C.A. Johnson explores the politics of race and redefines community in this fierce post-apocalyptic story.

Comments Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, "I am so excited have director Andrea Dymond and playwright C.A. Johnson at Strawdog for the second ever production of Thirst. During my interview processes to become Artistic Director at Strawdog, the ensemble brought this play to me and I loved it the first time I read it. Both intimate and epic, this play asks big questions about who we are as a society and what the future brings, by looking at the very specific lives of two women making a home in the woods and their families, past and present."

The production team to date includes Evan Frank (scenic design), Jos N. Banks (costume design), Adrienne Miikelle (lighting design) and Heath Hays* (sound designer).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

PHOTO CREDIT: (left to right) Strawdog Theatre Company's Midwest premiere of THIRST is written by C.A. Johnson and directed by Andrea J. Dymond.





