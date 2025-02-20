Still Point Theatre to Present Social Change Theater Festival in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Still Point Theatre Collective will present the first annual Social Change Theater Festival, March 1-3, 2025, from its new home at Chicago's historic Athenaeum Theatre Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave.

This groundbreaking new festival will provide a much-needed space for artists, activists, and audiences to engage with performance as a tool for social change. The festival is rooted in a commitment to theater that uplifts and empowers marginalized voices by bringing together individuals and organizations dedicated to using theater for justice and transformation.

Festival Highlights Women of Grace House, a reentry program supporting formerly incarcerated women, will present a deeply moving performance of Behind the Mask. Playwright Brian Beals, who spent 35 years incarcerated for a wrongful conviction, brings Jabril's Chains, an insightful and emotional work followed by a talkback. WorkersTEATRO, known for its community-driven performances, will lead a performance and workshop highlighting labor struggles and advocacy. The festival will also include a screening and discussion of Shakespeare Behind Bars (2024), a documentary exploring the transformative effects of Shakespeare in prison settings.

Still Point Associate Director Kevin Aoussou comments, “Theater has the power to spark dialogue, shift perspectives, and ignite action. Yet, for many artists creating work addressing pressing social issues, finding a stage can be challenging. This festival seeks to fill that gap by showcasing works that hold a mirror to society and amplify voices that push for change.”

The festival aims to: • Raise awareness, voices, and resources for theater that drives social impact. • Change perspectives, policies, and the way theater engages with the world. • Empower artists, activists, and communities to create meaningful work. • Inspire action, dialogue, and a new vision for theater's role in society.

In addition to performances and panels, the festival will offer guided meditations led by Nicoya Helm, networking sessions, and a community closing celebration—ensuring that attendees leave inspired and connected to a growing movement of change-makers in the arts.



