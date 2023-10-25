Steven Castillo Comes to the Den in December

The performance is on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.
POPULAR
The Den Theatre has announced Steven Castillo for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. in Theatre 2A at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25) are now on sale.
Steven Castillo brings his greatest hits to his one-night-only engagement at The Den Theatre. Now that’s exclusive, kiddos! Castillo is not your father’s standup comedian. He is most famously known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he wrote off-the-wall sketches like “Weezer,” “Stu” and “Tiny Horse.” Steven will dazzle the crowd with his unforgettable multimedia comedy, guaranteed to make you laugh so hard you pee and cry so hard you pee again.
Performance schedule: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $25 General Admission.
Videos
|Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05) PHOTOS
|COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT
Otherworld Theatre (11/09-11/19)
|Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour
The Magic Parlour (10/02-12/30)
|Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen
Joe's Bar (11/10-11/10)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
James M. Nederlander Theatre (2/27-3/10)
|Hollywood Revisited
ECC Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
|For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
|She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
|My Grandmother's Eyepatch
Newport Theater (11/17-11/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You