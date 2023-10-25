Steven Castillo Comes to the Den in December

The performance is on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Steven Castillo Comes to the Den in December

 The Den Theatre has announced Steven Castillo for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. in Theatre 2A at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25) are now on sale.

Steven Castillo brings his greatest hits to his one-night-only engagement at The Den Theatre. Now that’s exclusive, kiddos! Castillo is not your father’s standup comedian. He is most famously known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he wrote off-the-wall sketches like “Weezer,” “Stu” and “Tiny Horse.” Steven will dazzle the crowd with his unforgettable multimedia comedy, guaranteed to make you laugh so hard you pee and cry so hard you pee again.

Performance schedule: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 General Admission.  




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center Photo
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center

 Raue Center For The Arts has announced the Midwest’s favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022!

2
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series Photo
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series

About Face Theatre’s Re/Generation Studio workshop series returns to kick off the company’s 2023-2024 season from November 30 through December 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre.

3
Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRAS DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19 Photo
Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRA'S DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19

Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance have announced the world premiere of Nyra’s Dreams, created and performed by Shalaka Kulkarni and directed by Stefan Brun, October 27 - November 19 at Chicago Dramatists, 1109 W. Chicago Ave.

4
Chicago Tap Allstars First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cult Photo
Chicago Tap Allstars' First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cultural Center

Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of Tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, has announced a new show for the holiday season, “Winter Wonderland,” Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT in Chicago COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT
Otherworld Theatre (11/09-11/19)
Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour in Chicago Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour
The Magic Parlour (10/02-12/30)
Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen in Chicago Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen
Joe's Bar (11/10-11/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Chicago Mrs. Doubtfire
James M. Nederlander Theatre (2/27-3/10)
Hollywood Revisited in Chicago Hollywood Revisited
ECC Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
She Loves Me in Chicago She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
My Grandmother's Eyepatch in Chicago My Grandmother's Eyepatch
Newport Theater (11/17-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You