Steppenwolf Theatre Unveils LookOut's Summer 2025 Season

Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series has revealed its action-packed summer lineup of comedy, magic, storytelling, drag and more! The Summer 2025 Season includes captivating solo works from some of Chicago’s most accomplished storytellers; showcases of comedy, theatre and puppetry artists; and a 50th year celebration from Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater.

The popular local talk show The Not That Late Show comes to Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater featuring comedy, music and interviews with a to-be announced notable Chicagoan. Soon after, puppet artist Vanessa Valliere shines in her show LOOK! LOOK!, a celebration of weirdos told in three vignettes. For cult film lovers, Mamma Mia! From Memory presented by Cold Shower Productions and Clue a Drag Parody hosted by Bambi Banks-Couleé are camping it up on stage to bring you hilarious takes on iconic movies.

And if that wasn’t enough, the season kicks off with the triumphant Chicago return of Gender Play, or what you Will starring WIll Wilhelm. Touted as an “incredibly original theatrical production,” this two-week run re-claims the famous Bard’s plays by highlighting the importance of queer joy, laughter and self-discovery.

With 40 performances of 17 engagements featuring hundreds of local artists, this summer is jam packed with offerings for everyone!

The full Lookout Summer 2025 Season (in chronological order):

Gender Play, or what you Will

Co-Created by WIll Wilhelm & Erin Murray

Performed by WIll Wilhelm

Directed by Emily Tarquin & Produced by Brannon Bowers

Dates: Thursday, May 15 – Saturday, May 17 at 8 pm; Wednesday, May 21 – Saturday, May 24 at 8 pm

Sunday, May 18 at 3:30 pm

Ticket Price: $38

Description: Will invites you to an impromptu party to celebrate their new friendship with one of the oldest and queerest playwrights of the English language – William Shakespeare! Total besties Will & Will reclaim the Bard’s old plays in all their original homoerotic, cross-dressing, gender-fluid glory. Following a wildly successful run with About Face Theatre in 2023, Gender Play, or what you Will returns to Chicago for another mystical journey of queer joy, laughter, tarot and self-discovery.

Gender Fucked Productions Presents:

Trans Scribe: A New Works Festival

Dates: Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at 8 pm

Sunday, June 8 at 7 pm

Ticket Price: $28 – $43

Description: Trans Scribe is a new play festival like you've never seen before. This three-night event features 10-minute plays, new musical theatre songs, a new one act musical, a new one act play and a new full length play all written by Trans playwrights that call Chicago home.

Black Best Friend

By Colette Gregory

Dates: Thursday, June 12 – Saturday, June 14 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $25

Description: This one-woman show hilariously dissects Black media tropes with satirical sketches, comedic songs and recognizable characters. Colette Gregory deconstructs sexuality, religion and everything from Black Conservatives to Love is Blind contestants.

Stir Friday Night Presents:

Rice to the Occasion

An AAPI Comedy Showcase

Dates: Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: For 30 years Stir Friday Night, Chicago's longest-running AAPI comedy team, has been making people laugh. This show is no exception. As they gear up for their milestone 30th anniversary sketch revue in the fall, Stir Friday Night has roped some of their best and funniest ensemble members for Rice to the Occasion, an evening of sizzling, flavorful comedy. MSG included.

Betty Theft Presents:

CROOKED

Dates: Thursday, June 26 at 8 pm

Featuring: Betty Theft, Bambi Banks-Couleé, Irregular Girl, Ramona Slick, Celeste, Penis Envy, Lezbian Minnelli and Mister Mistress

Ticket Price: $23

Description: CROOKED is an alternative drag revue that celebrates the dark, bizarre and uncanny. Hosted by Betty Theft, CROOKED invites you to come take a peek at what lurks behind the curtain...

Paige Thompson Presents:

Magic Through the “Paige’s”

Dates: Saturday, June 28 at 8 pm

Sunday, June 29 at 7 pm

Ticket Price: $33

Description: Witness a one-of-a-kind magic show with award-winning magician Paige Thompson as she takes an audience through the chapters of her magical life. Each trick reveals a new "Paige" of her journey, from childhood performances to the moments that shaped her magical career.

80 Minutes Around the World: Immigration Stories

Produced and hosted by Nestor “THE BOSS” Gomez

Dates: Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: 80 Minutes Around the World: Immigration Stories showcases stories by immigrants, refugees and allies on their immigration experiences. Founded by 60+ time Moth Story Slam winner Nestor Gomez, each performance brings together a wide breadth of participants including storytellers, writers, comedians and other performers.

Sex, Race & Jesus

By R.C. Riley

Directed by Emmi Hilger Dates: Friday, July 11 and Saturday July 12 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $23

Description: Sex, Race & Jesus is a story of trial and triumph. R.C. Riley takes a journey through three relationships: with their body, their soul and their higher power. This introspective and raw show is a depiction of intimacy intertwined with personal revelations and powerful convictions.

The Not That Late Show

Dates: Thursday, July 17 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $23

Description: The Not That Late Show is a late night talk show for Chicago, by Chicago. For one night only The Not That Late Show staff creates comedic material inspired by local and national news, internet happenings and whatever else is on their mind!

Karaoke Storytellers

Dates: Saturday, July 19 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $23

Description: Music affects each of us individually, and the emotions we associate with a song are determined by our specific history. Karaoke Storytellers lends a microphone to four Chicago entertainers who have a story to tell about a song that means something to them – and then they might just sing it, too.

LOOK! LOOK!

By Vanessa Valliere

Featuring Lindsey Noel Whiting Dates: Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: Three vignettes, two actors, one circus slug, a load of puppets, a bit of clown, a big dance number and a ukulele. Fresh off a sold out run at the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, LOOK! LOOK! is a celebration of the gross and beautiful, the sweet and creepy, the euphemistic and earnest and – most importantly – the weirdos.

Cold Shower Comedy Presents:

Mamma Mia! From Memory: If She's Mamma, and I'm Mia, Then Who's Flying The Plane?

Dates: Thursday, July 31 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $23

Description: Cold Shower Comedy, once again, tasks itself with the challenge of recreating a movie with zero reference to the source material. Armed with some BFAs and childhood memories, they will retell the story of three dads, one diary and countless 1970's disco classics.

Rat Mass

Dates: Saturday, August 2 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $18 – $28

Description: At Rat Mass, we worship rats. Through comedy, performance art and audience participation, you will become indoctrinated into a world of shadows and trash. Join the mass for music, rituals and games to rid yourself of your human woes and unleash your inner creature. *This show is for audiences 21 and over.

"Dear Steve...it’s Allie"

Featuring Allie N Steve Mullen Dates: Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $13 – $53

Description: “Dear Steve...it’s Allie” is a solo theatrical autobiography and narrative concert told with songs and stories and pictures. Allie plays the piano and mountain dulcimer while she talks to Steve about the heartland boy and devoted father she watched from a distance, and the life she now lives as a trans elder, composer and artist.

You're Being Ridiculous: GIRL, BYE

Dates: Thursday, August 14 – Saturday, August 16 at 8 pm

Saturday, August 16 at 3:30 pm

Ticket Price: $30

Description: At You're Being Ridiculous, real people tell true stories about their lives. Each performance is linked by rotating themes, and by the desire to make you laugh… and, once in a while, cry. This time we’re taking the garbage out and saying GIRL, BYE to all of life's annoyances. Join us as we take it to the curb.

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater Presents:

Flamenco Tablao

Dates: Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $33 – $53

Description: Join Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater as they kick off their Golden 50th Anniversary Celebration as the premier company and center of Spanish dance and music in Chicago. In Flamenco Tablao, the Ensemble will present a suite of passionate and expressive Flamenco dances and music from the southern part of Spain with Andalusian Roma, Latin American and Caribbean influences. The program features dancers from the company with guest musicians.

Bambi Banks-Couleé Presents:

Clue a Drag Parody

Dates: Thursday, August 28 – Saturday, August 30 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: Clue a Drag Parody is a murder mystery farce starring some of Chicago's best and brightest queens. Whether it’s Mrs. White in the ballroom with the candlestick or Colonel Mustard in the library with the rope, come ready to solve the mystery of this whodunit!

