Steppenwolf Theatre Company Announces MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Special Events

Steppenwolf Theatre Company and LookOut announce conversations and events designed to enrich the experience of audiences around MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, a new work by ensemble members Tina Landau and Tarell Alvin McCraney. This series of events celebrates the real-life inspiration for this thrilling new work, Ms. Joan Jett Blakk aka Terence Alan Smith, the activists who were a part of the queer political movement of the era and those who carry on Ms. Blakk's legacy today through performance, celebration and activism.

All LookOut shows, including special late-night events featuring Joan Jett Blakk herself are on sale through Audience Services (1650 N Halsted) at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org. Half the proceeds from each late-night event goes to About Face Youth Theatre in recognition of their support of LGBTQIA youth. For information, visit steppenwolf.org/lookout

Plus check out the summer LookOut Series line-up for more great events. Visit Steppenwolf.org/lookout for drag, music, cabaret, comedy and more!

Previews for MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT begin May 23, 2019 (opening is June 3 at 7pm) and the production runs through July 14, 2019 in the Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N Halsted St. Press Performances are Monday, June 3 at 7pm and Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30pm. Single tickets ($20-$94) are on sale now through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Meet America's first drag queen presidential candidate-Ms. Joan Jett Blakk-as she announces her bid to run for President of the United States. It's Chicago, 1992, and with the AIDS crisis at its height, Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago have an urgent agenda. Joan sets off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet and into a future where ALL are visible and ALL have a place at the table. Inspired-but not bound by true events, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT takes us into the heart and mind of one of Chicago's most singular and radical citizens. Infused with music and hilarity, MS. BLAKKis part campaign rally, part nightclub performance, part confessional-and all party!

LookOut is Steppenwolf's performance series that presents the work of artists and companies across genre and form, emerging artists and performance legends, quintessential Chicago companies and young aspiring ensembles, familiar Steppenwolf faces and new friends. Greta Honold and Patrick Zakem are the producers for LookOut. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org/lookout.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is proud to be part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers, and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres. Book your next show today at ChicagoPlays.com.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is the nation's premier ensemble theater. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble members represent a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors and playwrights. Thrilling and powerful productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Pass Over and Downstate-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony Awards-have made the theater legendary. Steppenwolf produces hundreds of performances and events annually in its three spaces: the 515-seat Downstairs Theatre, the 299-seat Upstairs Theatre and the 80-seat 1700 Theatre. Artistic programing includes a seven-play season; a two-play Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; Visiting Company engagements; and LookOut, a multi-genre performances series. Education initiatives include the nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf for Young Adults, which engages 15,000 participants annually from Chicago's diverse communities; the esteemed School at Steppenwolf; and Professional Leadership Programs for arts administration training. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, nearly 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success both nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. Anna D. Shapiro is the Artistic Director and David Schmitz is the Executive Director. Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees. For additional information, visit steppenwolf.org.





