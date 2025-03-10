Stand Up Together Fundraiser For California Wildfire Victims Hosted By Katie Rich

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stand Up Together, a comedy benefit in support of artists impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires and hosted by Katie Rich, an alum of both Second City and SNL, is planned for Thursday, March 27 at 7:30pm at Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N Broadway.

Comedians Pat McGann, Katie Rich, Megan Gailey, Marcella Arguello, Kristen Toomey, Calvin Evans, Matty Ryan, Chris Bader and more will take the stage to raise funds for artists and industry professionals impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

All ticket sales, raffle proceeds and donations will go to Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), an organization that offers a variety of services that can provide emotional and financial relief to entertainment industry members and their families during times of need, including financial assistance, supportive counseling, and assistance navigating insurance needs for entertainment industry members and their families impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

Since January 7, MPTF has received over 530 fire-related calls, including over 150 clients who have suffered complete loss of home. Over 200 clients have already received financial assistance. MPTF has been receiving significantly higher requests for assistance in times of need currently due to the industry contraction and wildfire relief, with industry members also still in recovery from the impact of the pandemic and dual strikes.

The event is produced by Artists First and Laugh Factory. Tickets, priced at $35, as well as raffle tickets for purchase are available at https://bit.ly/standuptogetherevent. Laugh Factory Chicago is located at 3175 N Broadway. Stand Up Together is an 18+ showcase.

