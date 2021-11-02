Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage Left Theatre Presents Virtual Production of OPEN

OPEN is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection.

Nov. 2, 2021  

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming online production of Open, written by Crystal Skillman, and directed by Bobbi Masters in her Stage Left debut as both Artistic Director and Director. Performances of Open will be live, not pre-recorded*, capturing the excitement and interactivity of an onstage show in an online performance. Opening night is Friday, November 5th at 8:00pmCT via Broadway On Demand. The show runs through November 21, 2021

OPEN is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. A woman called the Magician presents a myriad of tricks for our entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible-to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is our faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate.

Director Bobbi Masters says, "I couldn't be more pleased to bring this play to life for Stage Left Theatre. I have assembled a great team of artists and we're all very excited to honor the play's powerful theatrical presence through a New Medium."

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can (suggested value $15) and are available online through the Stage Left website www.stagelefttheatre.com For questions or assistance, email tix@stagelefttheatre.com or call 773-255-2773.


