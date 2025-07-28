Stage 773 in Chicago Slated for Demolition Amid Ongoing Theater Closures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago Tribune reports that Stage 773, a longtime staple of Chicago’s off-Loop theater scene located at 1225 W. Belmont Ave., appears poised for demolition as developers move forward with a proposal to build a 40-unit residential complex with commercial space on the ground floor. The development plan, filed by JAB Real Estate, has yet to be approved by the city.

Originally a grocery warehouse, the venue became known in 1977 as the Theatre Building under founder Byron Schaffer Jr., who envisioned a multi-theater complex providing affordable rental space to local performing arts companies.

In 2010, control of the venue shifted to Lukaba Productions, associated with Chicago performer Brian Posen, and the building was renamed Stage 773. After Posen stepped down in 2017 following reported misconduct allegations, the venue transitioned into an immersive arts experience known as WHIM. That concept shuttered at the end of 2023, and the venue has remained closed since.

Just this week, city officials approved a redevelopment proposal for the former Briar Street Theatre, long home to the Blue Man Group. That project, too, is being led by JAB Real Estate. Meanwhile, the Mercury Theater on Southport Avenue currently sits dark, fueling speculation about its possible fate.