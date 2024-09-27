Spotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at STOLP ISLAND THEATRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Million Dollar Quartet has been Jeff Recommended and loved by critics! ON STAGE NOW at the new STOLP ISLAND THEATRE in Downtown Aurora.



On December 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins met up at Sun Studio in Memphis. What transpired was one of the greatest jam sessions in music history. Million Dollar Quartet puts you right in the recording studio - at Paramount's new Stolp Island Theatre in Aurora - as four of the most renowned musicians immerse you in songs that have stood the test of time.



In the hands of what producer Sam Phillips proudly calls his "Million Dollar Quartet," the stepping stones of rock - rockabilly, blues, country and gospel - get new life breathed into them. As you get to know the guys, you experience the raucous joy of Elvis and Jerry Lee, the jealous desire for recognition from Carl Perkins and the unflappable spirit of Johnny Cash. Sam helps them navigate the intricacies of fame while also trying to keep Sun Studio alive to record more smash hits. These tunes never get old, but they do get people dancing!



Great balls of fire, you can still get your tickets through December!

Call 630.896.6666 or visit ParamountAurora.com

