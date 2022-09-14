Single Tickets to Five Broadway Shows at the Peoria Civic Center Available Today

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 14, 2022  
The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets to five engagements in the 22-23 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Peoria Civic Center.

SHOWS-AT-A-GLANCE:

• COME FROM AWAY, November 2-6, 2022

• STOMP, January 22, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, March 14-15, 2023

• THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, April 1, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• ANASTASIA, April 11-12, 2023

Single tickets start at $30 and will be available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787, or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, open Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.


M.A.D.D. Rhythms Joins The Harold Washington Cultural Center For An Open House This SaturdayM.A.D.D. Rhythms Joins The Harold Washington Cultural Center For An Open House This Saturday
September 13, 2022

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, joins the Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC) for a one day only special event, The Center of Culture Open House, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. The open house is free of charge and open to the public.
Chicago Humanities Festival Announces Fall Line-UpChicago Humanities Festival Announces Fall Line-Up
September 13, 2022

This fall, the Chicago Humanities Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in film, politics, music, literature, and activism to stages across Chicago for entertaining, inspiring, and provocative conversations addressing the theme of “PUBLIC” and how we are all re-imagining our public lives.
Amber Mandley Appointed as PrideArts' Managing DirectorAmber Mandley Appointed as PrideArts' Managing Director
September 13, 2022

The Board of Directors of PrideArts, the Uptown-based theatre company focused on presenting queer stories on live stages and virtual platforms, has appointed Amber Mandley as Managing Director, a new position.
Ed Wells Announced as Chief Executive Officer of The Second CityEd Wells Announced as Chief Executive Officer of The Second City
September 13, 2022

The Second City has announced Ed Wells as its chief executive officer, signaling a new chapter of growth for the 63-year-old organization. Wells joins The Second City from Sesame Workshop, where he served as executive vice president and global head of media and education. 
Rikki Lee Travolta Set To Star In Chicagoland's I HATE HAMLETRikki Lee Travolta Set To Star In Chicagoland's I HATE HAMLET
September 13, 2022

Rikki Lee Travolta will head the cast of Elgin Theatre Company's mounting of Paul Rudnick's iconic comedy I Hate Hamlet opening September 30, 2022, at the Elgin Arts Showcase just north of Chicago. Under the direction of Regina Belt-Daniels, Travolta will play the role of Andrew Rally – a famous but not terribly talented TV star who is cast in the title role of Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet.