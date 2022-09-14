Single Tickets to Five Broadway Shows at the Peoria Civic Center Available Today

The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets to five engagements in the 22-23 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Peoria Civic Center.

SHOWS-AT-A-GLANCE:

• COME FROM AWAY, November 2-6, 2022

• STOMP, January 22, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, March 14-15, 2023

• THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, April 1, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• ANASTASIA, April 11-12, 2023

Single tickets start at $30 and will be available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787, or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, open Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.