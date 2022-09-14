Single Tickets to Five Broadway Shows at the Peoria Civic Center Available Today
Learn more about the lineup here!
The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets to five engagements in the 22-23 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Peoria Civic Center.
SHOWS-AT-A-GLANCE:
• COME FROM AWAY, November 2-6, 2022
• STOMP, January 22, 2023 (Series Add-On)
• LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, March 14-15, 2023
• THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, April 1, 2023 (Series Add-On)
• ANASTASIA, April 11-12, 2023
Single tickets start at $30 and will be available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787, or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, open Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.