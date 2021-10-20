Silent Theatre Announces The World Premiere Of Its Six Part Episodic UNEARTHED CROWN

Silent Theatre announces its world premiere of UNEARTHED CROWN, a visually enhanced radio drama ghost story for the ages with all the black spice of the South Side, written and directed by ensemble member Phillip Lewis. This marks the company's 27th World Premiere.

Fluctuating between a conscious social commentary on black history and current events, this meta radio Sci-Fi mystery follows the story of two High School students, Cooper and Bree while they uncover a series of uncomfortable truths about their south side Chicago neighborhood, risking the present repeating the past. Through a series of linking stories within this town, the pair fight to restore majesty to a mysterious abandoned building long forgotten. Just in time for the fall season, this 6 piece episodic will be performed live and broadcast Sunday eves at 8:00p here.

The production is performed live and an original episode is broadcast to a virtual audience every Sunday at 8p. Part ghost story, part social commentary, the plot explores intersectionality within Black Culture throughout the ages and is peppered with pre-recorded footage, music, sound engineering, and live folly art. Audience members can tune in from anywhere and can subsequently catch up on episodes on the website.

Unearthed Crown is offered with no paywall but virtual contributions are gladly accepted. The live presentation is broadcast at www.silenttheatre.com.