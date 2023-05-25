Second City Sets Summer 2023 Programming Featuring New Productions & More

The Second City, world-renowned comedy theater and training center, has announced its incredible lineup of shows for its Summer programming. With a blend of classic favorites and brand-new productions, this season's lineup of shows is set to be an unmissable experience.

Summer 2023 programming includes:

Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm; Sundays at 7pm

The Second City is thrilled to unveil the title of its highly anticipated brand-new 111th Mainstage Revue: Don't Quit Your Daydream. Set to make its official press opening on June 7, this show is sure to exceed all expectations and bring to life everything you've ever imagined in your wildest (day)dreams.

Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm; Sundays at 7pm

The Second City e.t.c. springs forward with a hilarious, refreshing comedy show perfect for the coming warm weather. Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love invites you to open your eyes to the zaniest possibilities as we bring you laughter, music and The Second City’s world-famous improv! From the mysteries of parenting to a possible (probable) appearance by Sasquatch himself, this show will leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart!

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm

The Best of The Second City: Chicago-Style features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from our comedy vaults that are about… you guessed it, Chicago. Will there be deep dish digs? Political puns? Cubs comedy? If it’s about our very own Windy City, you can bet it’s getting roasted by The Second City Touring Company.

Saturdays and Sundays at noon

Mimosas on Mainstage! Join The Second City for some hair of the dog comedy during this totally improvised experience from the city's finest. We're serving up a mouthwatering morning of comedy!

Food and drinks are available to order before and during the show.

Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm

Looking for a fun and unforgettable night out? Join us at Second City for our fully improvised show Late Night Date Night! Bring yourself, bring your partner, bring your best friends, or even bring your on and off again ex - we don’t judge. This one-hour show is packed with hilarious improv, audience participation, and surprises that will leave you wanting more!

Mondays at 8pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm

The Best of The Second City features some of the most hilarious songs and sketches from our comedy archives updated for the modern era. The show also features some of our new classics and our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest…and funniest!

The Second City is located at 230 W. North Ave. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased online at secondcity.com, by phone at (312) 337-3992 or in person at the Box Office. Please visit secondcity.com for additional information or schedule updates.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world’s most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O’Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, Robin Thede and Steven Yeun, among many more.