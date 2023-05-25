Second City Sets Summer 2023 Programming Featuring New Productions & More

The summer season features Don’t Quit Your Daydream, Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love and more.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season Photo 2 JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season
Michael Shannon & More to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Michael Shannon to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 23-24 Season
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo 4 Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

The Second City, world-renowned comedy theater and training center, has announced its incredible lineup of shows for its Summer programming. With a blend of classic favorites and brand-new productions, this season's lineup of shows is set to be an unmissable experience.

Summer 2023 programming includes:

Don’t Quit Your Daydream

Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm; Sundays at 7pm

The Second City is thrilled to unveil the title of its highly anticipated brand-new 111th Mainstage Revue: Don't Quit Your Daydream. Set to make its official press opening on June 7, this show is sure to exceed all expectations and bring to life everything you've ever imagined in your wildest (day)dreams.

Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love

Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm; Sundays at 7pm

The Second City e.t.c. springs forward with a hilarious, refreshing comedy show perfect for the coming warm weather. Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love invites you to open your eyes to the zaniest possibilities as we bring you laughter, music and The Second City’s world-famous improv! From the mysteries of parenting to a possible (probable) appearance by Sasquatch himself, this show will leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart!

The Best of The Second City: Chicago-Style

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm

The Best of The Second City: Chicago-Style features some of the best sketch comedy and songs from our comedy vaults that are about… you guessed it, Chicago. Will there be deep dish digs? Political puns? Cubs comedy? If it’s about our very own Windy City, you can bet it’s getting roasted by The Second City Touring Company.

Improv Brunch

Saturdays and Sundays at noon

Mimosas on Mainstage! Join The Second City for some hair of the dog comedy during this totally improvised experience from the city's finest. We're serving up a mouthwatering morning of comedy!

Food and drinks are available to order before and during the show.

Late Night Date Night

Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm

Looking for a fun and unforgettable night out? Join us at Second City for our fully improvised show Late Night Date Night! Bring yourself, bring your partner, bring your best friends, or even bring your on and off again ex - we don’t judge. This one-hour show is packed with hilarious improv, audience participation, and surprises that will leave you wanting more! 

The Best of The Second City

Mondays at 8pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm

The Best of The Second City features some of the most hilarious songs and sketches from our comedy archives updated for the modern era. The show also features some of our new classics and our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest…and funniest!

The Second City is located at 230 W. North Ave. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased online at secondcity.com, by phone at (312) 337-3992 or in person at the Box Office. Please visit secondcity.com for additional information or schedule updates.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world’s most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O’Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, Robin Thede and Steven Yeun, among many more.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Chicago Childrens Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
Chicago Children's Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season

 Chicago Children’s Theatre, Chicago’s largest professional theater devoted to children and young families, announced its 19th season today, launching in the fall with a world premiere play about Ben Franklin, filled with history and science, followed by two CCT “forever family favorites.”

Chicago Puppet Artists Will Present a Mini-Festival Next Month Photo
Chicago Puppet Artists Will Present a Mini-Festival Next Month

Ten incredible Chicago artists who have spent the past eight months creating new, original puppet theater shows while in residence at the Chicago Puppet Lab, will present a mini-festival of their works in progress, June 1-11 in the Chopin Theatre Basement, 1543 W. Division St. in Wicker Park. 

Author Blake Gopnik To Discuss Biography ANDY WARHOL: WHAT MAKES HIM A GREAT ARTIST At The Photo
Author Blake Gopnik To Discuss Biography ANDY WARHOL: WHAT MAKES HIM A GREAT ARTIST At The McAninch Arts Center

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) on the College of DuPage (COD) campus presents an engaging selection of thought-provoking programming to align with the upcoming WARHOL exhibition opening June 3 and continuing through Sept. 10.

9 TO 5 Comes to Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center in August Photo
9 TO 5 Comes to Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center in August

Golden Ticket Productions will bring the beloved Broadway hit '9 to 5, The Musical' to its local stage. Inspired by the 1980 hit movie, this production combines sharp wit, infectious music, and a powerful message of female empowerment.


More Hot Stories For You

Chicago Puppet Artists Will Present a Mini-Festival Next MonthChicago Puppet Artists Will Present a Mini-Festival Next Month
Author Blake Gopnik To Discuss Biography ANDY WARHOL: WHAT MAKES HIM A GREAT ARTIST At The McAninch Arts CenterAuthor Blake Gopnik To Discuss Biography ANDY WARHOL: WHAT MAKES HIM A GREAT ARTIST At The McAninch Arts Center
9 TO 5 Comes to Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center in August9 TO 5 Comes to Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center in August
The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance Reveals Plays For Inicios: Chicago Latine Playwright FestivalThe Chicago Latino Theater Alliance Reveals Plays For Inicios: Chicago Latine Playwright Festival

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
John Kander Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards Video
John Kander Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Human Sacrifice
City Lit Theater (5/05-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
Beverly Arts Center (5/10-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIR
Skokie Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El despertar del zombi
Aguijón Theater (5/25-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tamgo
Pride Arts (5/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sabado Night Laughs (On a Friday!) - May 2023
Reggies (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Summer Concert at Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (8/14-8/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You