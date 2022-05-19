Season of Concern to Present One-Night-Only Benefit Performance of JERRY'S GIRLS

Season of Concern, the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists, will present a one-night-only benefit performance of Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, concepts by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, direction by Ken-Matt Martin, and musical direction by Nigel D. Robinson. Jerry's Girls will be presented on Monday, June 27 at 7:30pm, at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. The event includes a pre-show reception beginning at 6:30pm, and a post-show dessert reception.

The Broadway hit Jerry's Girls features all the best songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly! Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, and La Cage Aux Folles. Jerry's Girls was first presented on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in December of 1985. It was directed by Larry Alford and starred Dorothy Loudon, Chita Rivera and Leslie Uggams. The Season of Concern production will feature an all-Chicago cast of stars and promises to be a spectacular one-time-only experience!

Tickets, priced at $50 for regular seating and $75 for VIP, are available at seasonofconcern.org. All tickets include reserved seats, a pre-show reception with a raffle and cash bar in the theatre lobby starting at 6:30pm, as well as a dessert reception with the cast following the performance.

Proceeds will benefit Season of Concern, which provides financial assistance to Chicago area theater practitioners impacted by illness, injury or circumstances that prevent them from working. The vision of Season of Concern is a future where no member of the Chicagoland Theatre community struggles alone. For more information, visit https://seasonofconcern.org/.

Actor and Activist Donica Lynn comments, "Without Season of Concern in my corner, my passion and light may well have been snuffed out. Now they offer financial assistance regardless of the health of the grant recipient. If you have been out of work due to COVID-19, they can help,"

The event is sponsored by: Victory Gardens Theater, Goodman Theatre, Donald Flayton, Rhona and Julian Frazin, Judy Freeman, Richard Goodwin, Karen Hunt, Todd Logan, Robert Markey Randall Persuhn, Roche Schulfer and Mary Beth Fisher, Cathy Taylor Public Relations, Inc., and Darian "Doc" Wheeler.

Jerry's Girls is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

COVID-19 Attendance Policy

All audience members must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, along with a matching, valid photo ID to be admitted to the theater. "Fully vaccinated" means that the performance date must be at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Masks are required at all times in the theater itself and when not eating or drinking in the concession bar and lobby.

Victory Gardens is staying up-to-date on all city and state guidelines for reopening, and have made numerous improvements to their facilities and procedures. These include upgraded HVAC filters with increased fresh air flow throughout the building and full sanitization of the theater between every performance.

Cancellation Policy

In case of cancellation, all tickets will be converted to fully tax-deductible donations to Season of Concern.

About Season of Concern

Founded in 1987, Season of Concern Chicago is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. We provide short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through our own Biscotto-Miller Fund and Malcolm Ewen Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support over 25 Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, Season of Concern has distributed more than $3 million to those in need.