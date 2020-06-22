Season of Concern Donates $175K in Support of The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund announced today that Season of Concern, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working, has donated $175,000 to The Actors Fund to support their services in Chicago for the performing arts and entertainment community.

"We are so grateful to our friends at Season of Concern for this generous support for entertainment professionals in need in Chicago," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "This collaboration and generosity is nothing short of staggering, and it speaks to the importance of The Fund being there for everyone in the Midwest region in this time of economic crisis for the arts community."

"We are proud to support The Actors Fund with this grant for the care of those in the Chicago area and to underwrite much-needed services in the face of COVID-19 for our community," said Season of Concern Board President, Luther Goins.

"This emergency financial aid will go to help the most vulnerable members of the Chicago performing arts and entertainment communities," said SAG-AFTRA Chicago Executive Director and Chair of The Actors Fund's Central Region Advisory Council Eric Chaudron. "Thanks to Season of Concern, The Fund will be there to help people facing financial hardship, and also provide stability and resiliency through all of their supportive services. For this we are truly grateful."

Emergency financial assistance grants from The Actors Fund are provided to help those in need in performing arts and entertainment with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications, housing costs, food, and utilities. To apply for assistance to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/GetHelp.

As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance and more. For a listing of all services of The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Services.

