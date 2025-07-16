Sarah Siddons Society To Award Twelve $500 Professional Development Grants To Emerging Chicago Theatre Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sarah Siddons Society will expand its mission of supporting the next generation of Chicago-area theatre artists with the announcement of its 2025 Professional Development Grants. Now in its third year, the program will offer twelve $500 grants to early-career artists to support career-building expenses such as voice lessons, additional training, or professional headshots.

“Now in the third year, we are pleased to increase the distribution to twelve grants to emerging theatre artists,” said Sarah Siddons Society Board President Martin Balogh. “The Sarah Siddons Society Board is excited to offer these grants in addition to our longstanding scholarship program at five Chicago-area universities.”

While there is no formal age restriction, priority will be given to applicants at the beginning of their professional careers. Applications are being accepted through September 1, 2025, and recipients will be notified by November 1, 2025.

For questions, contact the Society at sarah.siddons.society.1952@gmail.com or call (312) 396-1977.

About the Sarah Siddons Society

Founded in 1952, the Sarah Siddons Society has long supported Chicago’s rising theatre talent through scholarships at Columbia College Chicago, DePaul University, Roosevelt University, and Northwestern University. Learn more at sarahsiddonssociety.org.