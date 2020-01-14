Same Planet To Premiere WILD TERRAIN

Same Planet Performance Project, known for meshing virtuosic, athletic and idiosyncratic movement styles, and always a little off kilter, presents "Wild Terrain," an evening of dance featuring premieres by Founder/Artistic Director Joanna Read and New York choreographer Ivy Baldwin February 21 and 22, presented by the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan Avenue.



In her world premiere BAD BUNNY, Read tangles with the boundaries of consent. Five dancers are cast into a forest of large abstract trees, encountering consent as wild territory. BAD BUNNY places the dancers in the human and animal worlds, exploring ideas of boundaries and permission, accepting of terms and conditions, known and unknown. Longtime SPPP collaborator Vin Reed is designing costumes; Nick Bamford, a graduate of the School of the Art Institute, is designing the set; and Ericka Ricketts, a New York-based composer who graduated from Columbia College Chicago's Dance Department, is composing the score.



In its Chicago premiere, commissioned by SPPP, Baldwin's Ammonite is a companion piece to her recent site-specific performance, Quarry, for Manitoga, the house, studio and woodland garden of mid-century designer Russel Wright in Garrison, New York. Ammonite continues addressing the steady destruction of the natural world. Baldwin creates an "ecosystem" of broad emotional spectrum, using movement and sound and drawing understandings of relationality from the natural world. The work includes an original score by Minneapolis-based composer and longtime Ivy Baldwin Dance collaborator Justin Jones and costumes by longtime SPPP collaborator Vin Reed.



There will be a post-performance conversation with the artists on Friday, February 21, free to ticket holders.

Directed by Joanna Read, Same Planet Performance Project has been one of Chicago's most inventive contemporary dance companies since 1997. Known for its highly physical yet emotionally driven work, SPPP presents original work from its artistic director and commissions work from acclaimed national and International Artists. The company has been presented at prestigious venues such as the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Dance Center, the Auditorium Theatre and Joyce Soho. SPPP is in residency at Chicago's Dovetail Studios.

For more information visit dance.colum.edu or call 312-369-8330.





