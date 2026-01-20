Chicago Violin Competition 2026 Opens Registration for Young and Senior Artists

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC) is an international violin competition held online, providing promising young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage. CVC is now accepting registrations for its 2026 edition, scheduled for November 22, 2026.

This prestigious online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC continues to inspire the next generation of violinists while connecting musicians worldwide through a vibrant virtual stage. Checkout previous award winners.

- Competition Held via Video Submission

- Divisions & Repertoire

- CVC Prizes:

Young Artist (7-17) $1500 $1000 $500

Senior Artist (18-28) $3000 $2000 $100



Registration Info:

Deadline: August 31, 2026

Entry Fee: $200 (Young), $250 (Senior)

REGISTER

About CVC

Hosted by the American Music Institute, the Chicago International Violin Competition provides a global platform for young violinists to showcase their talents and connect with world-class musicians. Register & Learn More: www.chicagoviolincompetition.org. Contact: chicagoviolincompetition@amimusic.org | 630-850-8505

For more media information, please contact:

chicagoviolincompetition@amimusic.org

Chicago Violin Competition @ American Music Institute