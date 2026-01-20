Stargazers Ball Returns To Raue Center

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a five-year pause, Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of its signature fundraising gala, the 2026 Stargazers Ball: Love to Love You, Raue, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 6:00–10:00 PM. This year's event transforms Raue Center's stage into a Studio 54-inspired disco celebration, offering guests a high-energy night of music, food, dancing, and community connection.

The evening features live music by Chicago's disco queen, Lynne Jordan, an open bar, and a chef-curated menu of small plates by 3 Chefs, highlighted by an elegant sirloin carving station—all designed for mingling, grazing, and keeping the dance floor full. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail party attire with a little sparkle.

Guests can also take part in an exciting online auction, open throughout the evening and closing promptly at 9:00 PM. Auction highlights include a sports lover's package, a private bi-plane aerobatic adventure, vacation getaways to Tahoe, Florida, Red Rocks, and a variety of themed baskets and exclusive experiences. Participants do not need to be present to bid or win!