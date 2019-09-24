STOMP Comes to Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Back by popular demand, STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will take over Aurora's Paramount Theatre for a three-night, five-show smack down, Friday through Sunday, April 10-12, 2020.

Feel the power and energy as the ferociously talented artists from STOMP use matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, lighters and more to create pulse-pounding beats, all while blending dance and performance to form one electrifying rhythm.

Performances are Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $50. Paramount subscribers get first dibs on tickets starting today, Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m.

To purchase, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the U.K., STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. It remains a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. Throughout its life, STOMP has continued to add new material. Their show next April will incorporate two new pieces, and it is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way...or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists.

Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra. Eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue. Wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hubcaps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.

STOMP also has earned an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their HBO special Stomp Out Loud. Noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and a series of award-winning international commercials.

For more information, visit stomponline.com.





