SPIDER-MAN: ACCROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Begins Tomorrow in Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly anticipated sequel: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will run tomorrow with a lottery! Fans can participate today in a digital lottery for a chance to purchase $25 tickets for the September 28 performances. Entries are now open and will close at 5 p.m. CT today. Winners will be notified via email shortly after entries close and will have just one hour to secure their tickets.

Seat locations may vary per performance. Enter the lottery here. In addition to the lottery, a limited number of $49 day-of-show Rush tickets will be available for both performances. Patrons can purchase a maximum of two Rush tickets per person, exclusively at the Cadillac Palace Theatre Box Office. Please note, Rush tickets must be purchased in person, and for weekly updated box office hours, click here.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this critically acclaimed cinematic, theatrical & musical experience during its strictly limited engagement of 2 performances at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) tomorrow, September 28. Additional ticket information and the performance schedule are below.

Building on the success of the sold-out global shows of the first Oscar-winning Spider-Man™ animated Spider-Verse film, the upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live on stage. This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists, conducted by Shelbie Rassler.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we witness the return of Miles Morales, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, he embarks on an interdimensional journey across the Multiverse. Here, he encounters the Spider Society, a formidable team charged with safeguarding the very fabric of reality. However, when differing approaches to a new threat divide the heroes, Miles must navigate this rift alone, driven by a determination to protect those he holds dear.

The score for the film was created by Emmy-winning and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated composer, Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as Ferrari, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

Pemberton took influence for both Spider-Verse film scores from growing up amid the London rave scene in the 90s, where he regularly immersed himself in ambient and techno nights. Daniel also drew inspiration from the scratch DJ’s at The Blue Note Club in East London, where he first witnessed scratching vinyl being used in an artistic form. This, coupled with heavy-drumming and punk guitars, gives the soundtrack its unique sound, fusing genres to make something bold and unparalleled which will be brought to life in an exhilarating style in these live concerts.

The film’s soundtrack was curated by Metro Boomin, and features the likes of Future, Nas, Swae Lee, James Blake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Shelbie Rassler, named Truthspaper's "Young Woman of the Year,” will conduct the live concert. Rassler is a globally recognized musician whose work as a composer, music director, and producer spans prestigious performances and productions worldwide. Her compositions, arrangements, and orchestrations have been featured at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The West End’s His Majesty's Theatre. Following her viral production of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now,” Rassler received a CBS Sunday Morning Award and was featured on CNN’s “The Fourth in America” alongside Mr. Bacharach, as well as appearing on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Forbes, and NPR. Rassler’s film scoring and mixed media creations have premiered at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Amazon Prime, and various film festivals, as well as in commercials, jingles, and podcasts reaching millions.

Sony Pictures Animation/Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. It was written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller & David Callaham, based on the MARVEL COMICS. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg served as producers with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood and Brian Michael Bendis serving as executive producers. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, with Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse is a critically acclaimed and box office smash hit, grossing $690.9 million worldwide, making it Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing film of all-time. The film was named among AFI Awards 2023 top 10 best films of the year, winner of the Critics Choice Award, Hollywood Critics Association Astra Award and National Board of Review Honor for Best Animated Film, winner of seven Annie Awards including Best Feature, winner of the Producers Guild Awards and was nominated for multiple others including the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to buy & watch at home from your favorite digital platform.

For more information visit spiderversinconcert.com.

Comments