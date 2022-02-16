SCDT Announces AN EVENING WITH THE SOUTH CHICAGO DANCE THEATRE: CELEBRATING FIVE YEARS

South Chicago Dance Theatre, a multicultural organization that fuses classical and contemporary dance styles while preserving historic dance work, has announced An Evening with the South Chicago Dance Theatre: Celebrating Five Years, featuring five world premieres by five dynamic choreographers-Ron De Jesus, Stephanie Martinez, Crystal Michelle Perkins, Wade Schaaf and Kia S. Smith (SCDT Founder and Executive Artistic Director)-presented during the SCDT's first-ever production at the historic Harris Theater for Music and Dance in downtown Chicago at 205 E. Randolph St. on May 20, 2022.

"SCDT is committed to commissioning Chicago choreographers, and this celebratory production is no different," said Smith. "I can think of no better way to celebrate our five years than by featuring the works of these five incredibly diverse choreographers whose movement styles range from ballet and jazz to afro modern."

Performance details:

Title: South Chicago Dance Theatre presents An Evening with the South Chicago Dance Theatre: Celebrating Five Years...

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Location: Harris Theater for Music and Dance

205 E. Randolph St, Chicago

Box Office: Single tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase online at harristheaterchicago.org.