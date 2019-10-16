Rock The Raue With Fleetwood Max

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the country's definitive Fleetwood Mac tribute band to the stage this fall! Experience the magic of Fleetwood Mac and Steve Nicks with Fleetwood Max at 8 p.m. on November 9, 2019.

"Fleetwood Max truly brings the music of Fleetwood Mac to life," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "From the haunting, melodic sounds of Stevie Nicks to the driving beats of Mick Fleetwood, it makes for a night audiences won't soon forget."

From the “Rumours” album in 1977 to current touring setlists, Fleetwood Max performs an authentic recreation of the music, magic and the incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at the height of their careers!

The Fleetwood Max experience captures the mystical atmosphere, look and sound of these enigmatic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with outstanding vocal and character performances by a cast of the most respected professional touring musicians on the East Coast.

Lead vocalist Sharon Epperson is a Stevie Nicks look-and-sound-alike who is nearly indistinguishable in her every move, look and impassioned vocals. The audience will be transported to an enchanted place that truly embodies Nicks, with breathtaking costuming and compelling performances of her hit songs, including “Sara,” “Gypsy,” “Rhiannon,” “Edge of Seventeen” and more.

Vocalist and guitarist David Epperson will hypnotize the audience when he takes the stage as Lindsey Buckingham, demonstrating inspired, accomplished guitar and vocal veracity during group numbers, including “Go Your Own Way” and acoustic flair with a rarely seen live, note for note performance of the crowd favorite, “Big Love.”

Each member of Fleetwood Max is dedicated to, and passionate about, providing the most accurate and personalized recreation of the magic that is Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, while replicating the very best of every live performance!

Tickets start at $23 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





