Rivendell Theatre to Host Benefit Screening of GHOSTLIGHT With Cast and Filmmakers

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble is kicking off its 30th Anniversary Season Campaign with a special benefit screening event with the filmmakers and cast of the critically acclaimed, award winning, independent film Ghostlight by Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson.

Ghostlight is a love-letter to the Chicago Theater community, a breakout hit at Sundance 2024 and went on to play at theaters across the globe garnering accolades from critics and audiences alike. Nominated for the coveted Independent Spirit “Cassavetes” award, the film stars RTE founders Keith Kupferer and Tara Mallen, with their daughter Katherine Mallen Kupferer and the Internationally acclaimed actor Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Nine Perfect Strangers) and featuring Chicago theater performers Hanna Dworkin, Dexter Zollicoffer, HB Ward, Tommy Rivera Vega, Alma Washington and Matthew Yee.

The evening includes the Ghostlight screening and post-show conversation with the filmmakers and cast. General admission tickets are $50 with a limited number of $25 tickets available for students. “Meet the Artists” tickets, $250, also include an exclusive pre-show cocktail reception with the filmmakers and cast. VIP ticket-holders, $500, additionally receive a special invitation to an exclusive “sneak peek” screening of Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s latest film, date and location TBD. This beautiful new film stars Katherine Mallen Kupferer with Tara Mallen in a featured role.

Hailed by Harpers Bazaar as “a beautifully woven tale of the restorative powers of art and community”, the film received a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Chicago Sun-Times called it "a quietly compelling film that shows how power of theater brings teens and parents together." Roger Ebert.com wrote, “An open-hearted meditation that is as gentle as it is extraordinary.”