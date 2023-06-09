Review: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second City

The 111th Mainstage revue plays an open run

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago Photo 3 Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago
Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano & Yurel Echezarreta in WEST SI Photo 4 Video: See Ryan McCartan & More in WEST SIDE STORY in Chicago

Review: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second City

The Second City’s 11th Mainstage revue DON’T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM has a slightly existential air to it as the name suggests. In one of the revue’s most effective sketches, ensemble member Evan Mills breaks into song as he muses about the questions that keep him up at night—they range from the mundane “Why does it take six hours to be assisted at a place called urgent care?” to the more complex “Why are people afraid of men in dresses but not of men with guns?” In keeping with the tradition of Mainstage revues past, the political leanings are definitely liberal (and that resonates just fine with me), and questions like the ones that Mills poses in that sketch are on the clever-funny side. 

When DON’T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM leans into that clever-funny angle, or the uniquely funny angles, the revue succeeds the most. While I’m hesitant to call the revue uneven, I think it’s an apt descriptor. Some of the sketches really land; others simply didn’t make me laugh. Still, the ensemble directed by Carisa Barreca and featuring Mills, Jordan Stafford, Julia Morales, Claire McFadden, Kiley Fitzgerald, and Andy Bolduc commit to their bits. 

I was most impressed—and amused—by the sketches that included improvisational components. The actors have the most opportunity to shine when they’re making up jokes on the fly. On opening night, audiences were treated to a brief series of improvised scenes centered on a mall in Omaha, Nebraska; the ensemble members brilliantly weaved each of the moments together. Fitzgerald is particularly amusing in a sketch where Morales hires them as a medium off DoorDash. Fitzgerald uses the audience members as ghosts, riffing on the traits of each one. Likewise, Bolduc has a moment to shine as the not-so-motivational speaker Snake Wart, an advisor to the British king who doubles as a snarky business coach. 

The best sketch of the night is easily a moment between McFadden as a high school drama teacher and her class guest Mills as Emmanuel Ponzi Scheme, a background actor who’s appeared in 3,000 films. Mills displayed a remarkable knowledge of popular American movies in order to re-enact on the spot his infamous background moments from two audience suggested films. It was uproarious and clever. 

Some of the sketches that didn’t have as tight a concept, or seemed to be going for more obvious laughs, don’t cohere as well. I found a sketch in which Bolduc introduces Mills and McFadden to his imaginary girlfriend to be overly long and childish. Other sketches had great concepts, including one about McFadden and Mills as a high school couple in which he’s closeted, but could have benefited from tighter execution. 

I appreciated that the ensemble committed to each other and to their material; that’s essential to making any show at The Second City succeed. That said, much like the eponymous daydream named in the revue’s title, some of those moments were more memorable and funnier than others. I wanted a few more truly laugh-out-loud moments to seal the deal. 

DON’T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM plays an open run on The Second City Mainstage, 1616 North Wells. Tickets start at $39. 

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza

Review by Rachel Weinberg 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Lyric Opera Of Chicago Announces Dance Auditions For CHAMPION Photo
Lyric Opera Of Chicago Announces Dance Auditions For CHAMPION

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for solo dancers with exceptional ability in character work, African, modern, jazz, ballet, and social genres for the six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's Champion directed by James Robinson and choreographed by Camille A. Brown. Christopher Jackson will be the associate choreographer. August Tye is the ballet mistress.

2
Blues Guitarist Hector Anchonodo Returns to Raue Center in September Photo
Blues Guitarist Hector Anchonodo Returns to Raue Center in September

Raue Center has announced the return of award-winning blues artist and local favorite Hector Anchondo on Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

3
Music Theater Works Reveals Cast and Creatives For THE PRODUCERS Photo
Music Theater Works Reveals Cast and Creatives For THE PRODUCERS

Music Theater Works, currently presenting its second production in the 2023 season, Pippin, through June 25, has announced the cast and creative team for its third production in the 2023 season, THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, August 10 - 20.

4
Kokandy Productions Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, June 22 – September 3 At The Cho Photo
Kokandy Productions Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, June 22 – September 3 At The Chopin Theatre

This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical, directed by JD Caudill, playing June 22 – September 3, 2023 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specialized ... (read more about this author)

Review: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second CityReview: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second City
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TimeLine Theatre CompanyReview: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TimeLine Theatre Company
Review: THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater WitReview: THE WHISTLEBLOWER at Theater Wit
Review: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME at Porchlight Music TheatreReview: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME at Porchlight Music Theatre

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Battle of the Bands Semi-Finals
Raue Center For The Arts (8/17-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
The Marriott Theatre (6/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inclined to Decline
The Rooted Space (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (1/06-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret ZaZou
Spiegeltent – Cambria Hotel (5/02-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You