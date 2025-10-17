Review: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This new PARANORMAL ACTIVITY play (based on Paramount Pictures’ PARANORMAL ACTIVITY horror films) has terrific stage effects and absolutely creeped me out. While I’m decidedly not a horror fan (in fact, I actively avoid the genre), this production captures that “edge of your seat, what terrifying thing will emerge from the dark next” energy. Levi Holloway’s script itself is extremely light on plot and character development. Based on the merits of the script alone, there’s not much to recommend in the material. But it leaves plenty of room for creepy effects and terrifying stage surprises — and the inventive and frightful production is definitely the selling point!

The first act does a nice job cuing up the general scenario for this paranormal story: Newlyweds Lou (Cher Álvarez) and James (Patrick Heusinger) have recently relocated from Chicago to London for James’s job. Back in Chicago, Lou experienced strange episodes and blackout periods. She’s haunted by an eternal sense of dread. And, of course, it turns out that the haunting has followed the couple to their new home. While James at first rejects Lou’s belief in the paranormal (word to the wise: believe women), the house eventually reveals its possessed nature to him, as well.

This act nicely builds a sense of foreboding and tension.Felix Barrett’s staging (restaged here by Holloway) succeeds at making audiences feel uncomfortable and eerie. The effects are spectacular and creative, especially in the first act when they’re less over the top but beautifully create suspense and surprise. Scenic designer Fly Davis’s set, Anna Watson’s lighting designs, Gareth Fry’s sound design, Luke Halls’s video design, and especially Chris Fisher’s breathtaking illusions work together to create a true horror film experience. Davis’s set is spectacular; it’s a two-story house with incredible detail and a functional staircase between levels. It seems fitting that the play takes place in a Barbie dreamhouse turned to a nightmare. This play had me on the edge of my seat when it came to the effects. Ultimately, the production value outweighs the storyline.

The second act evolves into more out-and-out horror, and it’s also where Holloway’s script becomes yet more superfluous. While this act reveals some hard truths about Lou and James, those big reveals come too late in the story to feel meaningful. When it’s revealed, the rationale behind Lou’s possession is also thin. While the effects are the shining star, I think Holloway had a missed opportunity to close some of the plot holes and give Lou and James’s character stories more meaning. Ultimately, the story serves as a plot device to take audiences from creepy moment to creepy moment.

I was particularly bothered by one plot hole. In an early scene, James gifts Lou a bell that’s a replica of the one Sir Arthur Conan Doyle claimed he would ring posthumously at his funeral — as evidence of the existence of ghosts. The bell never rings! Holloway set that up for a spectacular payoff, but it didn’t come to fruition.

I appreciated how game the cast was. Álvarez maintains a convincing nervous energy, and she has spectacular swings between regular Lou and “possessed” Lou. Heusinger plays James with a “frat bro” kind of energy; he’s utterly convinced there’s nothing to be afraid of...until the tables turn on him. The cast also features two Chicago all-stars. Kate Fry has a critical scene as Ethelien Cotgrave, a medium who Lou and James employ to try to rid their house of its demons. Shannon Cochran plays James’s overbearing mother Carolanne with a pitch-perfect Southern accent. Sophie Kaegi is also credited as ensemble.

The production value far outshines the script, but horror fans wanting to see dazzling and creepy effects and experience that “edge of your seat” energy on stage will enjoy getting their fill.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY runs through November 2, 2025 in the Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 East Grand Avenue.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

