Review: BULL: A LOVE STORY at Copley Theatre, Aurora IL

Not a typical love story.

The final production of Paramount Theatre's BOLD series at the Copley Theatre in Aurora is BULL: A Love Story. Written by Nancy Garcia Loza, this play was part the Inception Project established by the Paramount in December of 2020. A month later, the theater did virtual readings of two plays which were selected for the program. A little less than two years after the first presentation via zoom, BULL premiered at the Copley. BULL is also a part of the 5th annual Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

Bull (Eddie Martinez giving a convincing and heartfelt performance) is a convicted drug dealer spending 10 years in prison. He is released and begins his new journey of returning home and salvaging his relationship with his ex-wife Sol (powerfully portrayed by Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez), his 12 year old daughter Emme (perfectly performed by Jocelyn Zamudio) and his sister Sadie (Alexandra Casilas really delivers). "Home" actually now belongs to his ex-wife and she has a gentleman living with her (Andrew Perez doing triple duty). His 12 year old daughter does not really remember him. Bull has a year to establish himself so that he does not need to be visited regularly by his parole officer (again played by Andrew Perez). A constant friend to Bull is Tio (the splendid comedic timing of Sammy A. Publes), who is a handyman and lives down the street. He helps Eddie convert the garage into Eddie's living space. Eddie sees that the old neighborhood has changed. Eddie's sister Sadie is now a biker. Sol (Eddie's ex) is not happy with the co-existence and their 12 year old Emme is very confused by the whole situation. At one point Eddie and Sadie's brother G (again Andrew Perez) shows up briefly. The story is about one man trying to refit into his neighborhood which has changed and hoping to reconnect with his wife and daughter. Sol and Emme air their grievances to Eddie especially Sol. She describes what her life was like during the 10 years he was gone. A very emotional scene as it should be. Emme has her moment with Eddie as she tries to tell him what she had gone through without her father for 10 years. Another emotional and powerful scene.

Unsung characters in this production are the set - including a Chicago bungalow and garage - designed by Yeaji Kim; the lighting - Cat Wilson designed; and the sound - Jeffrey Levin got the bus, motorcycle and the rain exactly as they should be. Under the direction of Laura Alcala Baker, this story is deftly woven together. This really is a love story - not the June, moon, spoon type . It's about the remembrance of a place and people that were lost to a man for 10 years but that he still loved. Now as he has changed and his environment has changed, he has to learn to accept the change but he has to know that deep down the love that was there initially has not diminished. In fact, the love he has might grow stronger. Keeping the love growing is what most humans stride for. The ending of this play shows us that it did happen and will continue. Lessons learned, acceptance of change and, ultimately, love. Curtain down.